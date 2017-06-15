Jewell County Commissioners – June 12, 2017

The Jewell County Commissioners met June 12, 2017 at 8:30 a.m. with Commissioners, Steve Greene, Mark Fleming and Keith Roe present. Carla J. Waugh, County Clerk was present for the meeting.

The minutes of the June 5, 2017 County Commissioners meeting were approved.

Mark Fleming moved that the proper officer sign the Proclamation for June as Elder Abuse Awareness Month. Steve Greene seconded the motion. Motion passed unanimously.

Tammy Kimminau, Norma Fiehler and Rick Diamond, Solomon Valley Transportation, provided an update on the transportation fiscal year which ends June 30th. Tammy Kimminau also requested the same funding from Jewell County for next year’s budget. Tammy Kimminau said that the service for Jewell County will be back to 5 days a week starting July 1, 2017. They said to make arrangements for the transportation call the toll free number 844-493-3748 or 785-534-2395.

Joel Elkins, General Superintendent, discussed road and bridge repairs. The Commissioners reported road concerns. Joel said they are helping 4-H with concrete approaches at the fairgrounds. Carla Waugh discussed the road closing in Montrose.

The meeting was adjourned at 10:50 a.m.

Commissioners Greene and Roe and County Clerk Waugh went to the Multi-County meeting hosted by Mitchell County. Mitchell, Jewell, Osborne and Smith Counties were present for the Multi-County meeting. The group discussed budgets, valuations, tax lid, meal expense limits, economic development and withhold tax increase starting July 1. The next Multi- County meeting will be hosted by Osborne County on September 11, 2017.