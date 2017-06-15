Lincoln County Commissioners – June 5, 2017

LINCOLN COUNTY COMMISSIONER PROCEEDINGS

June 5, 2017

The regular meeting of the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners was held in the commission meeting room of the courthouse Monday, June 5, 2017. Chairman Al Joe Wallace called the meeting to order at 8:00 a.m. with Vice-Chairman Terry Finch and Member Alexis Pflugh present. County Clerk Dawn Harlow was in attendance.

Others present for portions of the meeting: Gerry Miller, Howard Wehrman, Mike Weigel, Dustin Florence, Patricia Winters, John Buttenhoff, Brady Coover, Carl Nielsen, Levi Gibson, Carlene Friesen, Kelly Larson, Landon Cook, Mason Herrman, Paul Kuchera, Michel O’Hare, Robert Howe, Mark Mingenback, John Baetz and Greg Babcock.

Alexis Pflugh moved to approve and adopt the minutes of the May 30, 2017 regular meeting as corrected, seconded by Terry Finch. Motion carried.

Alexis Pflugh moved to allow tax abatement 2016-21 thru 2016-24 in the amount of $156.00, seconded by Terry Finch. Motion carried.

Sheriff Mike Weigel with Undersheriff Dustin Florence related that the State is mandating that the backup 800 MHz system owned by the county must be removed from the KHP tower. Discussion ensued on potential location and vendors who could move the equipment. Florence reported that Michael Dail has completed his first six months of employment and KLETC and requested the customary salary increase. Terry Finch moved to grant Michael Dail a fifty cent per hour merit increase for the completion of the first six months and the law enforcement academy (KLETC), effective June 26, 2017, seconded by Alexis Pflugh. Motion carried.

The chairman recessed the meeting at 8:30 a.m. to basement meeting room

The chairman reconvened the meeting to regular session at 8:33 a.m.

Conservation District Manager Patricia Winters with Board Members John Buttenhoff, Brady Coover, Carl Nielsen, and Carlene Friesen presented the District’s 2018 budget request, requesting $20,000 the same amount received for budget year 2017. Levi Gibson, District Conservationist for Natural Resources Conservation Service was introduced to the board. Buttenhoff and Winters provided information on the benefits the conservation district provides Lincoln County residents.

Kelly Larson, Lincoln County Economic Development Foundation introduced Landon Cook and Mason Herrman, who are summer interns with the foundation. Larsen related that Cook will be working to develop conceptual plans to reuse the old Lincoln High School and Herman will be working to develop a plan for walking trails and park improvements in Sylvan, Barnard and Lincoln.

Clerk Harlow related that K.S.A. 68-141g, does allow Special Machinery funds to be transferred back to the original fund.

Director of Public Works Michel O’Hare with Road and Bridge Supervisor Robert Howe reported that they had purchased the truck discussed during the previous weeks minutes for $16,000. O’Hare conveyed that they hope to begin work on Steve Schneider’s road this week; new motor graders are scheduled to be delivered to Murphy Tractor & Equipment Co. on June 22; provided information on a workflow management program, Dude Solutions’ Mobile311 that can provide electronic mapping and tracking of projects, as well as allow the public to report road issues electronically, the first year and setup cost is $2,645 with an annual maintenance fee of $1,985 thereafter; O’Hare requested an executive session to discuss a contract. Terry Finch moved to recess into executive session for five minutes from 9:28 a.m. – 9:33 a.m. to discuss contracts, with Director of Public Work O’Hare and Road and Bridge Supervisor Howe present, seconded by Alexis Pflugh. Motion carried.

The chairman reconvened the meeting to regular session at 9:33 a.m.

Terry Finch moved to purchase 5,000 tons of one inch road stone, for $8.75 per ton from APAC-Kansas, Inc, Shears Division, seconded by Alexis Pflugh. Motion carried. Commissioner Pflugh inquired when the equipment sale will occur. O’Hare responded that once the new motor graders are received that they will list all of the equipment for sale, hopefully in August.

Howe related that there are a couple more box culverts that have caved in and that crews are working to repair them. Gerry Miller reported that there are several roads that have been damaged by one of the motor grader operators.

Mark Mingenback and Greg Babcock, Lincoln Park Manor discussed the following maintenance concerns: flooring, grease trap changes to prevent odor issues, and windows. The board requested that Clerk Harlow schedule Eric Johnson on the agenda for an upcoming meeting.

With no further business to come before the board the chairman adjourned the meeting at 10:25 a.m. until 8:00 a.m. Monday, June 12, 2017 in the commission meeting room of the courthouse.