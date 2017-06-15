Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued For Kansas Counties – 6/15/17

The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH in effect until 7:00 p.m. this evening for Marshall, Washington, Nemaha, Riley and Pottawatomie counties in Kansas as well as areas to the south and west.

Severe thunderstorms are possible across the entire outlook area this afternoon through tonight. By early this afternoon, discrete supercells will likely develop across central Kansas before congealing into a complex of storms as it advances into eastern Kansas. The primary hazards will be large hail and damaging straight-line winds, with some very large hail and possibly even a few tornadoes possible with the initial discrete storms over central Kansas. These thunderstorms should gradually diminish over eastern Kansas overnight tonight.

