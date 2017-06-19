2017 FSA County Committee Elections Accepting Nominations

If you or someone you know is interested in serving on a local FSA County Committee, now is the time to submit that person’s name as a nominee for the 2017 County Committee Elections.

From June 15 through August 1, you can nominate yourself or a candidate of your choice for your local FSA county committee. Almost anyone participating or cooperating in FSA’s

programs, and of legal voting age, can be nominated.

County committees are made up of farmers and ranchers elected by other producers in their communities to guide the delivery of farm programs at the local level. Committee members play a critical role in the day-to-day operations of FSA. There’s an increasing need for representation from under-served producers. Beginning farmers, women and other minority farmers and ranchers are encouraged to get involved.

Download the nomination form from our website at fsa.usda.gov/elections or pick one up at your local office. And remember, forms must be postmarked or delivered back to the county office by the August 1 deadline. Voting takes place this fall.

Make a difference in your county… nominate and vote!