Minor Earthquakes Continue To Rumble Jewell County

Another small earthquake shook Jewell County early this morning.

The quake just after 2 a.m. measured a magnitude 2.9 and was centered 6 miles northwest of Mankato, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The agency reported three quakes in Jewell County last week, including the strongest on record during the barrage of quakes over the past several month of a magnitude 3.9.

This is the 11th quake in Kansas this month. The USGS reported nine earthquakes statewide in May, nearly a dozen in April, seven in March and six in February. Nearly half of those have occurred in Jewell County.

There are no reports of damage or injury from Monday’s quake, according to the Jewell County Sheriff’s Department.