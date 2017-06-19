Waconda USD 272 Board Of Education – June 2017

WACONDA UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT 272

MINUTES OF THE REGULAR BOARD MEETING Monday, June 12, 2017

DISTRICT OFFICE 7:00 PM

Board Members Present: Kelly Berkley, Russell Groenendyk, Ces Reinert, Vikki Grady, Rodney Hake and Brandi Duskie

Absent: Denise Schoen

Administrator present: Troy Damman

President, Kelly Berkley called meeting to order at 7:00 p.m.

Ces Reinert moved and Vikki Grady seconded the motion to approve the agenda as presented.

Motion carried 6-0.

Russell Groenendyk moved and Ces Reinert seconded the motion to approve the minutes of the Regular Board Meeting, Monday, May 8, 2017.

Motion carried 6-0.

Kelly Berkley welcomed visitors.

Brandi Duskie moved and Ces Reinert seconded the motion to approve the bills, payroll and transfer as presented:

Transfer: $83,306.00 from General to Special Education for flow through.

Motion carried 6-0.

Brandi Duskie gave the Smoky Hill report.

Mr. Troy Damman read the Lakeside Jr. Sr. High School principal’s report in Mr. Becker’s absence.

Mr. Troy Damman gave the superintendent’s report. He updated board members on the latest state finance decisions and summarized the new school finance bill approved by the House and Senate on June 5, 2017. He also touched on the roof repairs being done at the high school and the elementary school.

Mr. Alan Milbradt of PBA Architects presented an updated proposal for a possible addition to the Jr. Sr. High School.

Mr. Dustin Avey, of Piper Jaffray presented possible financing options for a possible addition to the Jr. Sr. High School.

Mr. Ben Trout, III of EPM summarized the advantages and cost savings the school district has experienced with owning the CTC system for the past ten years.

Rodney Hake moved and Brandi Duskie seconded the motion to authorize Superintendent, Mr. Troy Damman to complete the fiscal year.

Motion carried 5-1. (Berkley, Reinert, Hake, Duskie, Grady – yes, Groenendyk – no.)

Russell Groenendyk moved and Rodney Hake seconded the motion to accept $5,000 from the Greater Salina Community Foundation, and a miscellaneous donation of $850.00 for the weight room and $4,994.00 from the Greater Salina Community Foundation for Chromebooks.

Motion carried 6-0.

Rodney Hake moved and Ces Reinert seconded the motion to approve PDP points as presented.

Motion carried 6-0.

CORY BEOUGHER 19 JAMES GIESBRECHT 74 KAREN MILLER 68 CINDY CLAUSEN 227 CHRISTINA GRADIG 100 BARB PALEN 54 TROY DAMMAN 141 LINDA GROENENDYK 26 DARCI SEEHAFER 43 DREW DUSKIE 24 ASHLEY HARRIS 53 GINNA SHARP 43 RHONDA FARWELL 41 KATIE HENDRIX-LONG 12 LYNN WACKER 39 MARY FISHER-ROTMAN 22 KELLI HENNES 59 KAROLEE WILES 59 JUDY GASPER 138 JOHN HUTSON 18

Russell Groenendyk moved and Brandi Duskie seconded the motion to approve the pest control bid from Schendel Pest Control for $1,447.80/yr.

No other bids were received.

Motion carried 6-0.

Russell Groenendyk moved and Rodney Hake seconded the motion to accept the milk bid from F & A Food Sales, Inc. as presented.

Other milk bid: Thompson Company .2542 ea ½ pint, skim strawberry Hiland Pouch.

.2298 ea ½ pint, 1% milk Hiland Pouch.

.2542 ea ½ pint, fat free chocolate Hiland Pouch.

Motion carried 6-0.

Ces Reinert moved and Vikki Grady seconded the motion to approve meal prices and fees as presented for the 2017-18 school year.

Motion carried 6-0.

Ces Reinert moved to transfer $1,044.19 from the General Fund to the Food Service Fund due to low paid student meal prices. This amount was calculated using the USDA PLE tool. Vikki Grady seconded the motion.

Motion carried 6-0.

Rodney Hake moved and Vikki Grady seconded the motion to approve the bad debt policy as amended.

Motion carried 6-0.

Rodney Hake moved and Brandi Duskie seconded the motion to approve the student handbook change as presented.

Motion carried 6-0.

Russell Groenendyk moved and Brandi Duskie seconded the motion to approve the classified handbook changes as presented.

Motion carried 6-0.

Ces Reinert moved and Kelly Berkley seconded the motion to dispose of the old floor scrubber.

Motion carried 6-0.

Kelly Berkley moved and Ces Reinert seconded the motion to approve the Memorandum of Understanding as presented.

Motion carried 6-0.

Kelly Berkley moved and Brandi Duskie seconded the motion to go into Executive Session for 30 minutes for personnel matters to return to open session at 9:57 p.m. with the board and the superintendent present. The Executive Session is for the purpose of discussing personnel matters of non-elected personnel and to protect the privacy interests of the individual(s) to be discussed.

Motion carried 6-0.

The Board returned to open session at 9:57 p.m.

Brandi Duskie moved and Ces Reinert seconded the motion to approve the resignations of Susan Bean, Cook and Lori Cordel, Secretary at Lakeside Elementary School and Janet Parker, Assistant Jr. High Volleyball Coach.

Motion carried 6-0.

Kelly Berkley thanked all of the ladies publicly for their years of service to Waconda USD #272.

Russell Groenendyk moved and Vikki Grady seconded the motion to approve the supplemental contracts as presented.

Motion carried 6-0.

The action item to approve class schedules was agreed by all to be tabled until the July meeting.

Kelly Berkley moved and Brandi Duskie seconded the motion to adjourn.

Motion carried 6-0.

Meeting adjourned at 10:13 p.m.