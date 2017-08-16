KD Country 94 Wins 7 Kansas Association Of Broadcasters Awards

The Kansas Association of Broadcasters has announced the 2017 KAB Award Winners for Excellence in Radio Broadcasting for the past year.

KD Country 94 in Glen Elder/Beloit, KS has won SEVEN awards in the small market radio station category including two 1st place awards in a variety of categories.

KD Country 94 took home 1st Place in two different categories:

Complete Sportscast: 1st Place: KD Country 94 Sports by Dusty Deines

Public Affairs Program: 1st Place: Community Matters with Senator Jerry Moran by Chad Hallack

KD Country 94 also received five other awards:

Editorial/Commentary: 2nd Place: That Will Never Work by Wade Gerstner

General Manager Wade Gerstner commented, “I’m very proud of our staff as they work extremely hard to provide high quality content to our listeners, whether it be local news, local sports, local weather coverage, local radio commercials, or our local website. We would like to thank our listeners and advertisers who make all of this possible. We will continue to strive to provide the best coverage our area deserves.”

The Kansas Association of Broadcasters will hold their annual convention in Manhattan in October, where station personnel receive their awards.