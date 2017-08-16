Marysville City Council Meeting Notes – 8/15/17

The Marysville City Council met Monday. A public hearing regarding the 2018 budget was held. Former City Administrator, Rick Shain of Marysville, read prepared comments addressing no levy for the bond and interest fund, citing the possibility of accruing funds for south 11th Road and perhaps Keystone Road improvements, which have been suggested for some time. He also expressed concern with a $10,000 sweep of swimming pool tax revenues into the general fund, which are listed as operations expenses, fearing this may be the first step in a series of transfers of funds he believes were expressly approved by voters for construction of the city swimming pool. Council voted 6 – 2 to adopt the budget as published, which allows the annual mill levy to remain the same as previous years. Keith Beikman and Todd Frye voted no.

A bid of $511,000 from Hall Bros. Construction was approved as part of a K-Link grant from the state for resurfacing of U.S. Highway 36. That was the only bid, which came in over $10,000 below the engineers estimate. Work is scheduled to begin September 18th, and be completed within 35 – 40 days. Council member Kevin Throm expressed concern with the possibility of cold weather, and prefers to wait until spring for asphalt work. Consensus was that the city and KDOT will review the request with Hall Bros.

The low bid of $11,666 was approved for a new HVAC system at the Lee Dam Arts Center, with the Marshall County Arts Cooperative to share in approximately half the expense. A low bid of $9,800 was accepted to clean the exterior surfaces of the east water tower, and tension holding tank.

Chloe Cudney gave a final summary of swimming pool operations for the summer, and outlined operating hours for the remainder of the season. Council members and the mayor commended her and her sister for their efforts serving as co-managers this year.

Approval was given to block some downtown streets September 21st for the annual Pony Express Gravel Dash, which is expected to bring riders from a dozen states, and Canada. Marysville High School cheerleaders received approval for a homecoming bonfire at the Lakeview Sports Complex September 14th, and United Bank and Trust was granted approval for use of the City Park that Friday for the homecoming tailgate party.

Continued frustration with repairs to the city street sweeper were discussed, with the mayor reporting that she had received several citizen complaints. The unit has been in for repair for some six months, and the repair shop reports they are still waiting for a final part needed to complete the job.

Council member Dennis Schroller expressed concern with long term parked vehicles on city streets where weeds are growing tall beneath. This led to a consensus that code enforcement needs to be a continued priority.

The Marysville City Building will be closed Monday, August 21st so that office staff can mobilize and assist with expected crowds for the solar eclipse. A recent committee meeting shows estimates that upwards for 10,000 visitors may be in town. Accommodation for parking at least 1,000 vehicles at the designated viewing site at Lakeview Sports Complex have been arranged.