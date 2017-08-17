Kansas Fuel Prices Continue To Creep Upward

Average gas prices across Kansas rose 1 cent per gallon to $2.23 last week, AAA Kansas reported on Monday. This is a much slower rate of increase than the two previous weeks, which saw consecutive 6- and 5-cent increases.

“Although we’re still experiencing relatively affordable gas prices across Kansas, compared to the national average and compared to recent years, strong gasoline demand has driven our continued increase in prices at the pump this summer,” said AAA Kansas spokesman Shawn Steward. “We expect gas prices to continue their rise through the busy Labor Day holiday travel weekend.”

At 12 cents less than the national average, Kansas gas prices are still 12th lowest in the country.

This week’s Kansas cities with the state’s gas price extremes are:

HIGH: Hoxie – $2.50

LOW: Columbus – $2.07

Price trends in AAA Kansas’ 10 regularly reported Kansas cities were mixed, with five cities experiencing increases, one remaining the same, and three (Kansas City, Kan., Lawrence and Wichita) decreasing. Topeka saw a 6-cent per gallon increase, while Salina (5 cents) and Emporia (4 cents) also saw moderate price jumps, AAA Kansas noted.

National Perspective

Today’s national average price for regular unleaded gasoline is $2.35 per gallon, which is flat on the week, nine cents more than one month ago, and 22 cents more than last year. Compared to seven days ago, gas prices are more expensive in 27 states, cheaper in 12 states and flat in 12 states. The West Coast, Rockies and Midwest regions are seeing the bulk of the increases at the pump.

“Prices at the pump continue a slow, upward climb as the summer season draws to a close,” said AAA Kansas’ Steward. “As we get closer to Labor Day and demand and production rates grow, drivers will likely see some of the highest prices at the pump this year.”