Rep. Jim Ward To Announce Run For Kansas Governor

By
Chad Hallack
-

A top Kansas lawmaker has named a campaign treasurer in an ethics filing in preparation of a run for Kansas Governor.

Kansas House Democratic Leader Jim Ward of Wichita made the filing Tuesday, naming former Kansas Democratic Party chairman Lee Kinch to the post. The form enables Ward to begin fundraising.

Ward plans to make an official announcement on Saturday.

Gov. Sam Brownback is serving his second term and is ineligible run again. President Donald Trump has nominated him to serve as U.S. ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom. The timing of a U.S. Senate vote on his nomination and Brownback’s ultimate resignation upon confirmation is uncertain.

Democrats in the race include former Wichita mayor Carl Brewer, former state representative Josh Svaty, and 16 year old Wichita student Jack Bergerson. Republican candidates include Kansas Insurance Commissioner Ken Selzer and current Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer who would finish Brownback’s term if he does indeed resign as expected.

Chad Hallack
