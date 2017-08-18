Jewell County Commissioners – August 14, 2017

The Jewell County Commissioners met August 14, 2017 at 8:30 a.m. with Commissioners, Steve Greene, Mark Fleming and Keith Roe present. Carla J. Waugh, County Clerk was present for the meeting.

Mark Fleming moved to approve abatement 2287. Steve Greene seconded the motion. Motion passed unanimously.

The minutes of the August 7, 2017 County Commissioners meeting were approved.

Gail Bartley, Noxious Weed Director, Emergency Preparedness Director and 911 Coordinator, advised that the Annual Orientation for the Emergency Action Plan for the Lovewell Dam is scheduled for August 23rd at 11:00 a.m. in the Courthouse meeting. He discussed operations.

Shannon Meier, Ambulance Director, provided the July activity report. The EMS responded to 38 calls for the month of July and billed a total of $27,636. Meier had a quote of $4,448.57 from Coast Biomedical Equipment LLC for a refurbished Zoll Auto Pulse. He said a new auto pulse cost approximately $14,000. Steve Greene moved to give the Ambulance Department permission to purchase the refurbished Zoll Auto Pulse from Coast Biomedical Equipment LLC for a total of $4,448.57. Keith Roe seconded the motion. Motion passed unanimously.

Steve Greene moved that the proper officers sign the amended Interlocal Agreement and Contract with Harper County for the County Appraiser. Mark Fleming seconded the motion. Motion passed unanimously.

Joel Elkins, General Superintendent, requested permission to purchase a new motor grader and trade-in a Komatsu grader. The Commissioners asked that he get quotes. Commissioners discussed road concerns.

Chairman Fleming opened the 2018 County budget hearing at 10:00 a.m. with Bill Schumacher, Doug Warren and Roy Arasmith present. No objections were stated so Steve Greene moved and Keith Roe seconded to approve the budget for 2018 as printed. Motion passed unanimously.

Wanda Backstrom, Director of the 12th Judicial District Community Corrections/Juvenile Services, requested the Commissioners signature on the Department of Corrections FY2017 year-end outcome report. The Commissioners signed the report as they approved it at last week’s meeting.

The meeting was adjourned at 10:50 a.m.