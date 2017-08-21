In Case You Haven’t Heard… There Will Be a Solar Eclipse Today

By
Chad Hallack
-

Today will mark the country’s first coast-to-coast total solar eclipse since 1918.

Most of Kansas will see a partial eclipse on Monday. More than 90 percent of the sun will be blocked by the moon in most of southeast, central and western Kansas.

The path of totality is where the moon will completely block the sun’s light. The path will travel diagonally across the U.S. from Oregon to South Carolina. A narrow area of northeastern Kansas lies in the path of totality, including in Atchison, Leavenworth, Hiawatha and Marysville.

Most of our listening area will experience the eclipse at more than 98 percent.

The peak of the eclipse will occur shortly after 1 p.m.

According to NASA’s website, the sun will be completely obstructed from view for about 2 minutes and 43 seconds in the path of totality. For this reason, Kansas Department of Transportation encourages travelers to take safety precautions and prepare for a safe place to stay and view the event.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, approximately 200 million people live within driving distance of the eclipse’s path of totality. An increase in traffic and travel time is expected today.

 

