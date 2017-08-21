Marysville USD 364 Board Of Education Meeting Highlights – 8/9/17

MARYSVILLE USD #364

Regular Board Meeting Highlights

August 9, 2017

Members Present: Lanny Carpenter, Marc Degenhardt, Todd Milner, Kevin Samuelson, Steve Schotte and Sonya Stohs

Member Absent: Chris Denner

2 Visitors

• Approved the agenda and consent agenda with the following addition and deletion:

Approve list of Supplemental Bills

Remove 8.4 Property Casualty Insurance from the Agenda

 Approved June Minutes

 Approved Bills and Transfers

 Received Clerk’s Financial Report, Treasurer’s Report, Investment Securities Report, Budget Summary, Cash Balance Report and Miscellaneous Reports.

 Received Bond Issue Financial Update

 Approved Gifts:

 Norman Severins donated Alumni Scrapbooks to the Journalism Class.

Motion carried 6-0.

• Joni Spellmeier gave a presentation on Reading Assistance Dogs. The program is designed for K – 4th grade where therapy dogs along with volunteers would come to the classroom and have students read to the dogs.

• Received written reports from Administrators.

• Mr. Mullins gave a report on Kansas Can Vision and KESA (Kansas Education System Accreditation) fact sheets, framework, and process.

• Following a discussion on AEP (Academic Enrichment Period), a motion was made to move AEP to the end of the day (7th hour).

Motion failed with a 3-3 vote (4 votes are required to pass a motion). (Mr. Carpenter, Mr. Milner, Mr. Samuelson voted no.)

• Discussed the policy related to surplus property. The policy committee will work on a new policy to recommend to the board.

• Mr. Mullins gave an Architect and Construction Update.

• Approved the Memorandum of Understanding with the Families First of Marshall County (School based Mentoring Program) for 2017-18. Motion carried 6-0.

• Approved the agreement with Michael Byington, MA, COMS to provide one hour per week of orientation and mobility training to a student. Motion carried 6-0.

• Approved the agreement with Marshall-Nemaha Educational Services Cooperative for vision services. Motion carried 6-0.

• Appointed Jordie Theye as Assistant Junior High Volleyball Coach. Motion carried 6-0.

• Approved the list of extra duty assignments (attached). Motion carried 6-0.

Met in executive session 1 hour 28 minutes.

Meeting Adjourned at 8:42 P.M.