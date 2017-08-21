Marysville USD 364 Board Of Education Meeting Highlights – 8/9/17

MARYSVILLE USD #364
Regular Board Meeting Highlights
August 9, 2017
Members Present: Lanny Carpenter, Marc Degenhardt, Todd Milner, Kevin Samuelson, Steve Schotte and Sonya Stohs
Member Absent: Chris Denner
2 Visitors
• Approved the agenda and consent agenda with the following addition and deletion:
Approve list of Supplemental Bills
Remove 8.4 Property Casualty Insurance from the Agenda
Approved June Minutes
Approved Bills and Transfers
Received Clerk’s Financial Report, Treasurer’s Report, Investment Securities Report, Budget Summary, Cash Balance Report and Miscellaneous Reports.
Received Bond Issue Financial Update
Approved Gifts:
Norman Severins donated Alumni Scrapbooks to the Journalism Class.
Motion carried 6-0.
• Joni Spellmeier gave a presentation on Reading Assistance Dogs. The program is designed for K – 4th grade where therapy dogs along with volunteers would come to the classroom and have students read to the dogs.
• Received written reports from Administrators.
• Mr. Mullins gave a report on Kansas Can Vision and KESA (Kansas Education System Accreditation) fact sheets, framework, and process.
• Following a discussion on AEP (Academic Enrichment Period), a motion was made to move AEP to the end of the day (7th hour).
Motion failed with a 3-3 vote (4 votes are required to pass a motion). (Mr. Carpenter, Mr. Milner, Mr. Samuelson voted no.)
• Discussed the policy related to surplus property. The policy committee will work on a new policy to recommend to the board.
• Mr. Mullins gave an Architect and Construction Update.
• Approved the Memorandum of Understanding with the Families First of Marshall County (School based Mentoring Program) for 2017-18. Motion carried 6-0.
• Approved the agreement with Michael Byington, MA, COMS to provide one hour per week of orientation and mobility training to a student. Motion carried 6-0.
• Approved the agreement with Marshall-Nemaha Educational Services Cooperative for vision services. Motion carried 6-0.
• Appointed Jordie Theye as Assistant Junior High Volleyball Coach. Motion carried 6-0.
• Approved the list of extra duty assignments (attached). Motion carried 6-0.
Met in executive session 1 hour 28 minutes.
Meeting Adjourned at 8:42 P.M.
|Extra Duty Assignments
|Approved 8/9/17
|Elementary Vocal Music
|Veronica Olmsted
|Jr High Quiz Bowl
|Julie Meinhardt
|P.D.C.
|Chairperson
|Kathy Totten
|Data Coordinator
|Lynn Kracht
|Member
|Lori Douglas
|Brian Cook
|Mickie Crowther
|Jamie Slupianek
|Annga Johnson
|RTI/MTSS
|Jr/Sr High
|Data Coordinator
|Mickie Crowther
|Member
|Vickie Smith
|Kim Houtz
|Mickie Crowther
|Derek Pretre
|Ali Busch
|Julie Meinhardt
|Elementary
|Chairperson
|Kathleen Huff
|Chairperson
|Deb Miller
|Lori Douglas
|Ashley Rengstorf
|Abigail Meyer
|Margaret Schotte
|Stacy Wullschleger
|Lynn Kracht
|Mary Richardson
|TEST COORDINATOR
|District
|Leigha Behrens
|Elementary
|Deb Miller
|Jr/Sr High
|Cindy Mattingly