Marysville USD 364 Board Of Education Meeting Highlights – 8/9/17

By
Derek Nester
-
Marysville Jr./Sr. High School

MARYSVILLE USD #364
Regular Board Meeting Highlights
August 9, 2017

Members Present: Lanny Carpenter, Marc Degenhardt, Todd Milner, Kevin Samuelson, Steve Schotte and Sonya Stohs

Member Absent: Chris Denner

2 Visitors

• Approved the agenda and consent agenda with the following addition and deletion:
Approve list of Supplemental Bills
Remove 8.4 Property Casualty Insurance from the Agenda

 Approved June Minutes
 Approved Bills and Transfers
 Received Clerk’s Financial Report, Treasurer’s Report, Investment Securities Report, Budget Summary, Cash Balance Report and Miscellaneous Reports.
 Received Bond Issue Financial Update
 Approved Gifts:
 Norman Severins donated Alumni Scrapbooks to the Journalism Class.
Motion carried 6-0.
• Joni Spellmeier gave a presentation on Reading Assistance Dogs. The program is designed for K – 4th grade where therapy dogs along with volunteers would come to the classroom and have students read to the dogs.
• Received written reports from Administrators.
• Mr. Mullins gave a report on Kansas Can Vision and KESA (Kansas Education System Accreditation) fact sheets, framework, and process.
• Following a discussion on AEP (Academic Enrichment Period), a motion was made to move AEP to the end of the day (7th hour).
Motion failed with a 3-3 vote (4 votes are required to pass a motion). (Mr. Carpenter, Mr. Milner, Mr. Samuelson voted no.)
• Discussed the policy related to surplus property. The policy committee will work on a new policy to recommend to the board.
• Mr. Mullins gave an Architect and Construction Update.
• Approved the Memorandum of Understanding with the Families First of Marshall County (School based Mentoring Program) for 2017-18. Motion carried 6-0.
• Approved the agreement with Michael Byington, MA, COMS to provide one hour per week of orientation and mobility training to a student. Motion carried 6-0.
• Approved the agreement with Marshall-Nemaha Educational Services Cooperative for vision services. Motion carried 6-0.
• Appointed Jordie Theye as Assistant Junior High Volleyball Coach. Motion carried 6-0.
• Approved the list of extra duty assignments (attached). Motion carried 6-0.

Met in executive session 1 hour 28 minutes.

Meeting Adjourned at 8:42 P.M.

Extra Duty Assignments
Approved 8/9/17
Elementary Vocal Music Veronica Olmsted
Jr High Quiz Bowl Julie Meinhardt
P.D.C.
Chairperson Kathy Totten
Data Coordinator Lynn Kracht
Member Lori Douglas
Brian Cook
Mickie Crowther
Jamie Slupianek
Annga Johnson
RTI/MTSS
Jr/Sr High
Data Coordinator Mickie Crowther
Member Vickie Smith
Kim Houtz
Mickie Crowther
Derek Pretre
Ali Busch
Julie Meinhardt
Elementary
Chairperson Kathleen Huff
Chairperson Deb Miller
Lori Douglas
Ashley Rengstorf
Abigail Meyer
Margaret Schotte
Stacy Wullschleger
Lynn Kracht
Mary Richardson
TEST COORDINATOR
District Leigha Behrens
Elementary Deb Miller
Jr/Sr High Cindy Mattingly

 

