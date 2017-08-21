No Major Gas Price Changes in Northeast Kansas Eclipse Totality Zone Statewide average gas price falls four cents to $2.18, reversing summer trend. Aug. 21, 2017 – While communities in northeast Kansas, in the totality zone for today’s solar eclipse, are experiencing an influx of eclipse tourists and travelers, AAA Kansas has noted no significant increases or change in gas prices in the area. “Higher demand for gas can often cause retailers to increase prices at the pump, but for the most part, we have not seen that as of our latest Fuel Price Finder data,” said AAA spokesman Shawn Steward. “The overall trend for gas prices this week in the state is on the downward slide after several weeks of increases.” According to AAA Kansas, gas prices in select Kansas cities in the eclipse totality zone are: Atchison – $2.25 ($2.24 one week ago); Hiawatha – $2.20 (no change); Lansing – $2.10 (no change); Leavenworth – $2.09 (no change); and Marysville $2.20 ($2.23 one week ago). The average price of gas statewide today is $2.18 per gallon. The four-cent decrease from a week ago is the ninth largest weekly change in the United States. (See attached infographic.) At 15 cents less than the national average, Kansas gas prices are 11th lowest in the country, said AAA Kansas’ Steward. This week’s Kansas cities with the state’s gas price extremes are: HIGH: Hill City – $2.41 LOW: Galena – $2.03 Of the 10 regularly reported Kansas cities (see chart below), Pittsburg remained the same while the other nine communities saw gas price decreases, AAA Kansas notes. The largest weekly gas prices decreases were Salina (-11 cents), Kansas City, Kan. (-10) and Wichita (-8). National Perspective At $2.33, the national gas price average is two cents cheaper than a week ago. Consumers in most Midwest, East Coast and Southern states are paying, on average, two cents less on the week, while most West Coast and Rockies states are seeing pump prices increase on average by three cents. Today’s national average is five cents more than a month ago and 17 cents more expensive than a year ago. Gas Price Trends in Select Kansas Cities Sources: http://aaa.opisnet.com/index.aspx and http://gasprices.aaa.com/ Today Last Week Last Month Last Year Change Over Last Year National $2.33 $2.35 $2.28 $2.16 8% Kansas $2.18 $2.22 $2.11 $2.08 5% Emporia $2.16 $2.19 $2.08 $2.03 6% Garden City $2.12 $2.19 $2.08 $2.02 5% Hays $2.20 $2.23 $2.12 $2.09 5% KCK $2.24 2.34 $2.15 $2.17 3% Lawrence $2.28 $2.34 $2.16 $2.16 6% Manhattan $2.16 $2.21 $2.14 $2.05 5% Pittsburg $2.11 $2.11 $2.00 $1.96 8% Salina $2.13 $2.24 $2.04 $2.00 7% Topeka $2.21 $2.23 $2.09 $2.01 10% Wichita $2.10 $2.18 $2.09 $2.06 2% Bordering states and rank in lowest gas prices around the country State Current Avg. Rank Today Last Week Oklahoma $2.10 4 5 Missouri $2.14 9 6 Kansas $2.18 11 12 Colorado $2.33 28 27 Nebraska $2.29 23 24