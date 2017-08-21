The Norton City Council Minutes For August 16, 2017

NOTE: The following minutes are unofficial until approved at the next regularly scheduled council meeting.

August 16, 2017

The Norton City Council met in regular session Wednesday, August 16, 2017, at 5:30 p.m., with Mayor Jim Miller presiding. Council members present were Jerry Jones, Dennis Gilhousen, Jeff Urban, Chriss McDiffett, and Gary Lacy. Ron Briery was absent. Others present were Robert Bowman, Dana Paxton, Jamie Amlong, Gerry Cullumber, Karen Griffiths, Chad Buckley, and Darla Ellis.

Motion was made by Dennis Gilhousen and seconded by Chriss McDiffett to approve the August 2, 2017, council meeting minutes as written. Vote taken. Motion carried.

The following building permits were presented:

Mike Hess – $150,000 – Construct new house at 212 Whitehorse Lane Francois Marias – $ 2,800 – Construct carport at 322 S. State Street Roger Moore – $ 1,500 – Demolish structure at 328 W. Lincoln Robert Daniels – $ 500 – Remodel dwelling at 410 N. State Street Tyler Rutherford – $ 2,000 – Install egress windows at 1014 Truman Dr. Dana Hess – $ 3,000 – Install egress windows at 107 N. Graves Terry Laughlin – $ 7,500 – Re-roof at 603 Sunset Dr. Chelsey Eberle – $ 5,000 – Re-roof at 809 N. Grant Jon Stanton – $ 5,364 – Re-roof at 1105 N. Norton Mark Richmeier – $ 5,220 – Re-roof at 403 N. Brown

Jamie Amlong stated an idler wheel was replaced at the wastewater treatment plant this week. He will be ordering a replacement wheel to keep on hand.

Dana Paxton thanked the council for allowing the Telegram to use the sidewalk replacement policy and stated the curb and sidewalk have been replaced. She said it looks very nice and will be much safer.

Motion was made by Jerry Jones and seconded by Chriss McDiffett to waive the formal second reading of Ordinance #1705, establishing a multi-year capital improvement fund . Vote taken. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Jerry Jones and seconded by Chriss McDiffett to waive the formal second reading of Ordinance #1706, establishing a municipal equipment reserve fund . Vote taken. Motion carried.

Mayor Miller read a letter of appreciation, congratulating Valley Hope for 50 years of service to our community, and asked the council members to sign it. He asked Chief Cullumber to deliver it to Valley Hope tomorrow.

Jim Miller asked the City Attorney to meet with the Finance Committee regarding assessing fines to residents who don’t mow their yards after being notified. He also inquired about the payment plans on municipal fines.

Chief Cullumber stated Purplewave is listing the 2009 Dodge Charger for sale. The Crown Victoria is also listed until September. A review board has been selected for interviews for the vacant police officer position. Interviews will be scheduled during September. Chief Cullumber also reported he has towed a few vehicles within the last couple of weeks. He stated he always tries to contact the owners of the vehicles in advance and makes an effort to work with the community before they are towed. All the letters have been sent regarding the vehicles in the impound lot and an auction will be scheduled soon.

Motion was made by Jerry Jones and seconded by Jeff Urban to allow Ed Berlier to hire a private contractor to demolish the house at 514 N. Second Street and haul it to the landfill, to be used as one of the City’s three half price demo houses for 2017. Chad has cleared this through the County Commissioners. Vote taken. Motion carried.

The pool was closed on August 13, and has been drained and winterized for the season. The City will need to have some tile work done and cracks filled before the pool is reopened next spring. Jerry Jones asked how the daily admissions at the pool compared to last year. A report will be prepared. Dana Paxton stated she heard complaints that there were times the pool was closed at 5 p.m. instead of 8 p.m. Dennis Gilhousen said the Parks committee will have a meeting to discuss pool hours for next year and other items.

Chad Buckley stated all of the departments have been cleaning gutters, weed eating, and cleaning up the town for Valley Hope’s 50th Anniversary celebration. The utility pole in the 500 block of E. Washington has been replaced. He and Code Inspector Jeff Wolf met with Randy Hrabe of Northwest Kansas Planning and Development Commission, regarding the growth of vegetation in the lots near the new houses on Reagan Avenue. NWKP&DC plans to install erosion control and mow the weeds.

Chad Buckley stated M & D Excavation has quoted a price of $12,600 to bore and pull back the pipe, to replace 700 feet of water main from the corner of Norton and Washington, extending 2 blocks east to the corner of Archer and Washington. Municipal Supply has quoted $7.82 per foot for the 6” certalock pipe for a total pipe cost of $5,474. Motion was made by Gary Lacy and seconded by Chriss McDiffett to accept the prices from M & D Excavation and Municipal Supply, to start installing 2 blocks of new water main on Washington Street, with the funds coming from the water distribution fund. The work will be done this fall. Vote taken. Motion carried.

Jerry Jones asked about the maintenance of the tennis courts; weeds have grown up in the tile surface and some of the tiles have raised. He also asked who is responsible for an area on the north side of East Highway 36, where the curb is gone and there is a 2 foot hole that needs fixed. Chad will look at it.

Dennis Gilhousen said it is nice to have the streets and weeds cleaned up around town. Motion was made by Chriss McDiffett and seconded by Dennis Gilhousen to resume issuing weed notices where necessary. Vote taken. Motion carried.

Chriss McDiffett reported the Norton City Land Bank met and discussed being gifted a lot where we tore the house down several years ago and have been mowing ever since. The Land Bank accepted a deed from Amy Hoft for the property located at 410 S. Second, and put the property into the City Land Bank.

A drainage problem exists on the VFW property on Highway 283. Chriss McDiffett asked Chad to check how deep the underground storm drainage is to see if that is the problem. The Public Works Committee discussed the drainage south of the pool and will be cleaning out the ditch. The Committee is also discussing the curb and gutter on the south side of the Almena State Bank.

A PBC Meeting was called to order by President Chriss McDiffett. Other members present were Jerry Jones, Dennis Gilhousen, Jeff Urban, Jim Miller, and Gary Lacy. Ron Briery was absent. Motion was made by Chriss McDiffett and seconded by Dennis Gilhousen to approve the PBC Continuing Disclosure Reports prepared by Mapes and Miller, CPA’s, for 2013-2016. Vote taken. Motion carried.

There was no further business to come before the Public Building Commission. Motion was made by Dennis Gilhousen to adjourn the PBC Meeting. The PBC meeting was adjourned.

Motion was made by Dennis Gilhousen and seconded by Gary Lacy to approve the American Legion Riders’ Special Event CMB License for Saturday, September 23 at the National Guard Armory. Vote taken. Motion carried.

A joint Public Works and Street Committee meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, August 22 at 4:00 p.m. A Finance Committee meeting will be held August 28 at 4 p.m.

Motion was made by Jerry Jones and seconded by Gary Lacy to approve Appropriating Ordinance #16. Vote taken. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Chriss McDiffett to adjourn. Council adjourned at 6:19 p.m.