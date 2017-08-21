Washington County Commission Meeting Minutes – 8/21/17

The Board of Washington County Commission met in regular session on Monday August 21, 2017 in the commission room at the Washington County Courthouse. Members present: Tim Mueller, 1st District Commissioner, David Willbrant, 2nd District Commissioner, Gary Ouellette, 3rd District Commissioner, and Diana Svanda, County Clerk to record minutes.

Consent Agenda items:

Payroll Change Notices

Kimeo Township report

Review and Approved Anna Porter Contract

Personnel statues forms

David Willbrant made the motion to approve the consent agenda, Gary Ouellette seconded the motion, all in favor, motion carried.

David Willbrant made the motion to approve the consent agenda, Gary Ouellette seconded the motion, all in favor, motion carried.

Tim Mueller made the motion to close County Offices from 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM for the eclipse, died for a lack of a second.

Dean Lovgren, Airport board- Tim Mueller ask if there were any changes to the Airport before approving the Ins. Premiums, Dean said no. They approved to pay the Insurance premiums. Dean also talked to the commissioners about the possible sale of the Airport, he is not in favor. Tim ask Dean if there was a way to tell how often the airport is use, he would like to see something in place that would show the numbers

Tim Mueller spoke of a Standard Operating Procedures agreement signed by sheriff, communication, Rural Fire Association, Commissioner, they agree the closest fire department would be dispatched to any injury accident as soon as EMS is paged out.

Tim Mueller made the motion to go into executive session for 30 minutes to include Lance Leis, under non- elected personal, to conduct Appraisal interview David Willbrant seconded the motion, all in favor, motion carried.

Justin Novak, Road & Bridge Supervisor – reported they will start work on old 36 cleaning ditches, also will be doing patching on the link North of Washington this week, the dirt crew will be working on old 36 west of Hanover for the next several weeks Justin presented an agreement for Cook, Flat and Strobel for 14 Bridge projects in the amount of 43,000.00. David Willbrant made the motion to sign the contract with Cook, Flat and Strobel for fixing 14 bridge projects in the amount of $43,000.00, Gary Ouellette seconded the motion, all in favor, Motion carried.

Tim Mueller spoke of newer radios for Fire Departments, and EMS and maybe budgeting in 2019 to help upgrade them to the 800 radios.

David Willbrant made the motion to go into executive session for 5 minutes to include Sheila Ouellette, under non-elected personal, Gary Ouellette seconded the motion, all in favor, motion carried.

David Willbrant made the motion to sign Resolution No. 8-17 for Improvement and Maintenance of connecting Link Roads within Washington County, Kansas.

Randy Hubbard, Emergency Management director – Reported that he received $2655.00 going to Fire pup for School supplies in October for Fire Prevention Week, also receiving $835.00 dollars going to Washington Chapter of Salvation Army. Randy helped with Marshall County Hazmat Exercise on August 16 at Waterville. Marshall County is using the county message board for traffic control for the Eclipse event. Randy met with the Linn nursing home Administrator about Emergency sheltering, relocation & evacuation plan for the Health Care Facility. September 20 there will be a CERT meeting @ the Linn Nursing home.

Gloria Moore, Tourism – Reported on her office for July/August 2017, Commissioners approved travel vouchers for Gloria, Gloria reported to the commissioners that she thinks the Airport is a great asset to the county, and would not like to see it sold.

Marlene Stamm, Sanitarian – Discussed contract changes with the commissioners, no action taken with this contract.

Bev Finlayson, interim Appraiser – Reported that they are out of compliance, the reason being Sales and Values.

Gary Ouellette made the motion to adjourn at 11:22 AM, David Willbrant seconded the motion, all in favor, motion carried.

Next regular meeting will be August 28, 2017