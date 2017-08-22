Beginning Farmers Explore Production, Business And Marketing Program

At this 1-day workshop, we want to help ag producers in the dairy and grain sectors
who have been farming for 0-10 years. Conventional and organic producers are welcome.
Producers considering a transition from conventional to organic are encouraged to
attend. Several of the day’s sessions apply to both conventional and organic producers.
Hiawatha, Kansas — Klinefelter Barn
2/3 mile east of the Mulberry Road corner at 1724 230th St.
9:00 a.m. Registration and Pre-Program Survey
9:15 a.m. Welcome and Attendee Introductions
National Farmers Co-Hosts, Ed Reznicek and Tim Ennis
9:30 a.m. Organic Grain Practices That Really Work
Will Ortman, South Dakota organic grain producer
10:15 a.m. Break
10:30 a.m Organic Farming Operations — Crop Rotation, Soil Fertility & Weed Control
Jack Geiger, organic farmer, Robinson, KS
11:15 a.m. Soil Health— The Cornerstone of Profitability In Crop & Livestock Production
Jim Ladlie, Profit Pro Ag
12:00 Lunch – Our Treat!
12:45 p.m. Organic Certification Basics
Angie Tunink, Organic Crop Improvement Association
1:15 p.m. Financial Management of Organic Farms
Curtis Mahnke, Center for Farm Financial Management
2:00 p.m. Organic Crop Insurance
Al Smith, Optimum Service Group
2:45 p.m. Break
3:00 p.m. – Marketing Your Organic Grains
Adam Ptacek and Martin Eddy, Kansas Organic Producers Association (KOP)
3:45 p.m. Introduction to the Organization for Relationship Marketing (OFARM)
John Bobbe, Executive Director, Organization for Relationship Marketing
4:00 p.m. Post-Program Survey
4:15 p.m. Adjourn