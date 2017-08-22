Beginning Farmers Explore Production, Business And Marketing Program

At this 1-day workshop, we want to help ag producers in the dairy and grain sectors

who have been farming for 0-10 years. Conventional and organic producers are welcome.

Producers considering a transition from conventional to organic are encouraged to

attend. Several of the day’s sessions apply to both conventional and organic producers.

Click Here To Register

Hiawatha, Kansas — Klinefelter Barn

2/3 mile east of the Mulberry Road corner at 1724 230th St.

9:00 a.m. Registration and Pre-Program Survey

9:15 a.m. Welcome and Attendee Introductions

National Farmers Co-Hosts, Ed Reznicek and Tim Ennis

9:30 a.m. Organic Grain Practices That Really Work

Will Ortman, South Dakota organic grain producer

10:15 a.m. Break

10:30 a.m Organic Farming Operations — Crop Rotation, Soil Fertility & Weed Control

Jack Geiger, organic farmer, Robinson, KS

11:15 a.m. Soil Health— The Cornerstone of Profitability In Crop & Livestock Production

Jim Ladlie, Profit Pro Ag

12:00 Lunch – Our Treat!

12:45 p.m. Organic Certification Basics

Angie Tunink, Organic Crop Improvement Association

1:15 p.m. Financial Management of Organic Farms

Curtis Mahnke, Center for Farm Financial Management

2:00 p.m. Organic Crop Insurance

Al Smith, Optimum Service Group

2:45 p.m. Break

3:00 p.m. – Marketing Your Organic Grains

Adam Ptacek and Martin Eddy, Kansas Organic Producers Association (KOP)

3:45 p.m. Introduction to the Organization for Relationship Marketing (OFARM)

John Bobbe, Executive Director, Organization for Relationship Marketing

4:00 p.m. Post-Program Survey

4:15 p.m. Adjourn