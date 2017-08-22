Locals Call Eclipse ‘Once In A Lifetime Event’

Many who traveled from far and wide, and locals here at home, waited anxiously Monday morning for a weather forecast that showed developing clouds mid-day. With the advancing solar eclipse at hand, a brief pop up shower caught some early outdoor enthusiasts by surprise late morning. As noontime approached however, clouds broke up, and only a thin layer allowed complete experience of what many termed a once in lifetime event.

Upwards of 2,000 people were estimated in attendance, including busloads of school children at the Lakeview Sports Complex, which was an official viewing site. Others gathered in yards or parking lots, fields or roadsides. Traffic in and around northeast Kansas and southeast Nebraska was steady, and reportedly increased on major highways as you went further north.

In Beatrice, the Homestead National Monument was asking the public find alternate viewing sites by mid-morning, as they were at capacity. Clouds broke just in time to allow the eclipse.

Traveling east, many in Brown County were left somewhat disappointed as cloud cover, and at times moderate rain showers, spoiled the occasion. Arriving on cue, and returning to normal a short time later, the crowds dispersed, and lines of traffic were seen returning home.