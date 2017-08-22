Norton Co Board Of Commissioners August 21, 2017 Minutes

Norton Co Board of Commissioners

August 21, 2017

Commissioner Charles Posson called the meeting of the Norton Co Board of Commissioners to order at 9:0( AM on August 21, 2017 at the Commission Room. Attendance: Richard Thompson, Present: Charles Posson, Present: Thomas Brannan , Present.

KCAMP

David Luke, Executive Director with KCAMP was in to visit with the Commission. KCAMP is an insurance company that covers the Norton County property and liability insurance since 1997. KCAMP now insures 66 county government and 20 non-county municipalities. David presented several years of reports which included the loss/annual contribution and contributions per $100 of total insured values. Added or value services provided by KCAMP were discussed by David. Those service include the Attorney Assist, Risk Avoidance Grant, KCAMP online University, Law Enforcement Tuition and the Roads Scholar Tuition reimbursement. David then presented the commission a dividend check in the amount of$3,282.00.

Emergency Management

Kathleen Conrad, Norton County Emergency Management was in to present the EMPG application for Norton County. The grant is an annual application to assist with the funding of the Emergency Management office and operations. The commission reviewed the application and signed the documents for submission.

Road Permit

County Counselor R. Douglas Sebelius joined the meeting at 9:45 a.m. The commission had questions for Doug concerning a recent road permit application. Upon reviewing the county policy Doug gave the commission advise on issuing the permit and obtaining easements from landowners in writing before approving the application in hand. Discussion was also held on the application and the fee amount. The application specifically states that the fee is $250 per road crossing.

August 14th, 2017 Minutes

A motion was made by Commissioner Brannan to approve the minutes from August 14th with one correction. The motion was given a second by Commissioner Thompson. Motion passed 3-0.

Meeting Schedule

The commission will not conduct a regular meeting on August 28th. The next commission meeting will be held on Thursday, August31, 2017.

Adjournment

There being no further business before the Board the meeting was adjourned until 8/31/2017. The commission minutes are not considered to be official until signed and approved by the commission and will remain a working document until approved.