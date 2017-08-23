Lincoln County Commissioners – August 14, 2017

The regular meeting of the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners was held in the commission meeting room of the courthouse Monday, August 14, 2017. Chairman Al Joe Wallace called the meeting to order at 8:00 a.m. with Vice-Chairman Terry Finch present and Member Alexis Pflugh present via telephone. County Clerk Dawn Harlow was in attendance.

Others present for portions of the meeting: Mona Gerstmann, Wanda Backstrom, Howard Wehrman, Michel O’Hare, Debora Zachgo and Jennifer O’Hare.

Terry Finch moved to approve and adopt the minutes of the August 7, 2017 regular meeting as presented, seconded by Alexis Pflugh. Motion carried.

The board reviewed the following correspondence: bills submitted for the nursing home and the Community Corrections FY 2017 year end outcome report.

Eric Johnson, Campbell & Johnson P.A., via telephone, related that he had been contacted by Greg Babcock about potentially changing the heating/cooling system from the current boiler/chiller units to a split system. Johnson related that if they were to change the plans to a split system it could take their firm an additional two weeks and approximately $5,000 in additional charges. Johnson suggested that the county proceed with bidding the generator project now and bid the rest of the project at a later date. The board agreed to proceed with the generator project and wait on changing plans to include a split system heating/cooling option. Johnson discussed two potential locations for the generator and the pros and cons of each location.

Wanda Backstrom, 12th Judicial District Community Corrections provided the Kansas Department of Corrections Community Corrections Comprehensive Plan Quarterly and Year End Outcome Report and requested signatory approval. Alexis Pflugh moved to allow the chairman to sign the Comprehensive Plan Quarterly and Year End Outcome Report for FY17 as presented, seconded by Terry Finch. Motion carried. Backstrom updated the board on community corrections activities and answered questions regarding changes in the juvenile system.

Director of Public Works Michel O’Hare updated the board on the following projects: chip sealing the Barnard road; hand rails have been poured for Off-System Bridge OS 145, will need to gravel and give time to cure, but should be open in approximately three weeks; discussed the dam that was breeched by prairie dogs, and is causing significant road issues, noting that the Kansas Department of Water Resources considers the dam to be a low hazard dam and that there are no requirements that the landowner must repair, O’Hare suggested that an engineer be contracted with to design plans to address the issue, no decision made this date; discussed correspondence received for the Highland Lake Dam; and provided an agreement from Kirkham Michael to provide professional services to complete annual bridge inspections. Terry Finch moved to enter into an Agreement for Engineering Services Annual Bridge Inventory and Appraisal with Kirkham Michael to perform routine and inventory bridge inspections for three off-system bridges in the amount of $825, seconded by Al Joe Wallace. Motion carried.

The chairman recessed the meeting at 9:28 a.m. until 10:00 a.m.

The chairman reconvened the meeting to regular session at 10:00 a.m.

Human Resource Officer Debora Zachgo inquired if the board would like to hold an employee training session on Columbus Day, Monday October 9. Zachgo related that subjects could include changes to the health insurance plan and HIPPA training. The board approved training on Columbus Day, and will determine at a later date if it will be a partial or full day of training.

County Attorney Jennifer O’Hare answered the board’s questions in regards to her budget request. Chairman Wallace related that the board had cut the budget request to a total of $125,000. The board requested that O’Hare provide an opinion in regards to K.S.A. 19-2106 and whether this statute limits the mill levy to the home for the aged (nursing home) to two mills.

Commissioner Wallace related that he would like to have an executive session in regards to a complaint provided by Attorney Robert Crangle on behalf of Steve Schneider, however a concern was issued as to whether it would be appropriate for a member to be present via telephone. Commissioner Pflugh objected to a potential executive session as she believes the matter should be discussed in an open meeting. Attorney O’Hare related that she has not had the opportunity to discuss the matter with Crangle and would prefer not to discuss the matter this date in either a closed or open session.

With no further business to come before the board the chairman adjourned the meeting at 10:47 a.m. until 8:00 a.m. Monday, August 21, 2017 in the commission meeting room of the courthouse.