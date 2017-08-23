Washington Co. Approves 8-Man Football For 2018 & 2019 School Years

Declines in enrollment, and low projected numbers of participation in football resulted in the Washington County USD 108 School Board deciding Monday to adopt an eight man football program for the 2018 – 19 school years.

As recently as two years back, the school was classified 3A, and competed with Marysville in district action. The intention, due by September 5th, was approved unanimously after school officials met with the board.

This season, just 15 are out for the sport, with similar numbers expected going forward. In response, as to why numbers were so low, it was noted that the current junior class has just 15 students. It was also noted that with most Twin Valley League schools playing eight man, scheduling had become a challenge.

The decision will take effect next school year for a two year cycle, and can be reevaluated at that time.

No comments were heard during the budget hearing, with the USD 108 budget adopted as published. An increase just under 3 mills will bring the levy to 58.665.

The full minutes of the August 21, 2017 school board meeting can be viewed here.