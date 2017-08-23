Washington Co. USD 108 Board Of Education Meeting Minutes – 8/21/17

WASHINGTON COUNTY U.S.D. #108 BOARD OF EDUCATION REGULAR MEETING

District Office Board Room Washington, Kansas

Monday, August 21, 2017 – 7:00 P.M.

MINUTES OF REGULAR BOARD OF EDUCATION MEETING

Members Present

Jill Hoover, Joe L’Ecuyer, Brad Owen, Jacki Zabokrtsky, Brad Jones, Rhonda Manley, Rod Stewart.

Administration Present

Denise O’Dea, Superintendent of Schools

Vicki Enyart, 7-12 Principal

Amy Hoover, K-6 Principal

Clerk Present

Amy Anderson, Clerk

Guests Present

Tori Zabokrtsky, Scott Romeiser, Doug Thompson, News reporter

1.0 Roll Call/Pledge of Allegiance

The meeting of the Washington County USD #108 Board of Education was called to order at 7:00 p.m. by President Joe L’Ecuyer in the District Office Board Room in Washington, Kansas.

2.0 Approval of Agenda

Jacki Zabokrtsky moved, seconded by Rod Stewart to approve the agenda with the addition of 3.1 Dr. Watson visit – Rod Stewart. Motion carried 7-0.

3.0 Items for the Good of USD 108

A. Recess to visit USD 108 preschool room

The board recessed to visit the preschool room at 7:05 p.m. with the regular meeting to resume at 7:15 p.m.

3.1 Dr. Watson visit – Rod Stewart

Rod Stewart gave a brief overview of Education Commissioner Dr. Randy Watson’s visit to the district on August 16. Superintendent O’Dea will work with Dr. Watson’s office to arrange for him to come speak at an upcoming board meeting.

4.0 Consent Agenda

Jill Hoover moved, seconded by Jacki Zabokrtsky to approve the consent agenda as presented. Motion carried 7-0. Items approved on the consent agenda were as follows:

A. Approve the hiring of Samantha Bessler, preschool para.

5.0 Discussion and Action of Items Pulled from Consent Agenda

6.0 2017-18 Budget Approval

Brad Jones moved, seconded by Rhonda Manley to adopt the 2017-2018 budget as published. Motion carried 7-0.

7.0 Discussion on Football Classification for Years 2018-19 and 2019-20.

Football coaches Doug Thompson and Scott Romeiser recommended to the board that USD 108 go to 8-man football for high school for the 2018-19 and 2019-20 school years. They presented the reasons behind their recommendations, with the main reason being safety of the student athletes. They also felt it might be feasible to go back to 11-man football starting with the 2020-21 season. Joe L’Ecuyer moved, seconded by Brad Jones to move to 8-man football for the high school for the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons.

Motion carried 7-0.

8.0 Approval of BOE Policy Updates – 2nd/final reading

Joe L’Ecuyer moved, seconded by Rod Stewart to approve the BOE policy updates as presented. Motion carried 7-0.

9.0 Executive Session

Joe L’Ecuyer moved, seconded by Brad Jones to go into executive session with the superintendent to discuss personnel pursuant to non-elected personnel exception under KOMA, and the open meeting will resume in the boardroom at 7:40 p.m. Motion carried 7-0.

10.0 Adjourn Meeting

Brad Jones moved, seconded by Jacki Zabokrtsky to adjourn. Motion carried 7-0.

Amy Anderson, Clerk

Washington County Schools, U.S.D. #108