Golden Age Center Hosts Free 3-Part Nutrition Workshop

(Oberlin, KS) August 24, 2017 – If you agree with the 72% of Americans who said in a recent Pew Research survey that a nutritious diet is key to a long, healthy life, you’ll want to attend a series of free Nutrition Editions workshops, beginning Wednesday, September 20.

Registered Dietitian, Lisa Markley, MS, RDN, will lead the workshops from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. at Golden Age Center, at 105 W. Maple in Oberlin. The other dates in the series are October 18 and November 15. Open to the public, the sessions are presented via interactive televideo through the Decatur Health System’s membership in the Midwest Cancer Alliance (MCA), the outreach division of The University of Kansas Cancer Center.

Markley will provide recipes and nutrition tips to help you choose and prepare dishes that are both tasty and good for you. Nutrition Editions are part of a free monthly health and wellness series hosted by Golden Age Center.

“A diet that includes plenty of colorful fruits and vegetables, along with smart portions of proteins and whole grains, can have a positive impact on both your physical and mental health,” explains Markley.

Two studies published in the Journal of the American Medical Association found that a diet with foods rich in vitamin E – like nuts, seeds, egg yolks, whole grains – may help protect against Alzheimer’s. In addition, in a 2016 study, Harvard researchers found that regularly consuming foods with a low-glycemic level – like beans, lentils and peas — reduced risk of both prostate and colorectal cancers by more than 30%.

“Lisa’s workshops show how a few small dietary changes can make a big change to your health,” says MCA Outreach Director, Brooke Groneman.

To participate in the Nutrition Editions workshops and get information about other upcoming free health programs please call the Golden Age Center at 785-475-3222.