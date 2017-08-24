Kansas Volleyball Association Pre-Season Rankings Released

August 23, 2017, Topeka, KS — The Kansas Volleyball Association is pleased to announce the 2017 Pre-Season Volleyball Rankings.
Rank – School
Class 6A
Olathe Northwest
Blue Valley West
Blue Valley North
Manhattan
Lawrence-Free State
Blue Valley
Gardner-Edgerton
Blue Valley Northwest
Olathe North
Olathe East
Class 5A
Shawnee Heights
St. James Academy
St. Thomas Aquinas
Lansing
Newton
Goddard-Eisenhower
Kapaun Mt. Carmel
Maize
De Soto
Emporia
Class 4A – Division 1
Rose Hill
Bishop Miege
Louisburg
Andover Central
Abilene
Paola
McPherson
Kansas City-Piper
Maize South
Ulysses
Class 4A – Division 2
Topeka-Hayden
Nickerson
Concordia
Baxter Springs
Andale
Santa Fe Trail
Girard
Wichita Trinity Academy
Holcomb
Holton
Class 3A
Hesston
Thomas More Prep-Marian
Silver Lake
Cheney
Kingman
Douglass
Nemaha Central
Wellsville
Humboldt
St. Marys
Class 2A
Heritage Christian
Central Plains
Republic County
Kiowa County
Valley Falls
Jefferson County North
St. Mary’s Colgan
Flinthills
Oswego
Maranatha Academy
Class 1A – Division 1
Centralia
Goessel
Hanover
South Central
South Barber
Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton
Stockton
La Crosse
Olpe
Rural Vista
Class 1A – Division 2
Northern Valley
Sylvan-Lucas
Wheatland-Grinnell
Otis-Bison
Axtell
Blue Valley-Randolph
Wallace County
Cunningham
Waverly
Fowler