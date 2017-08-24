Six-year Old Safe After Hostage Situation In Norton

A hostage situation took place in Norton over the course of about 5-1/2 hours early Wednesday morning. Police were called to a domestic dispute at about 2 a.m. which turned into a hostage situation involving a man and a six-year old girl. The girl’s mother had escaped the home with two children, but the girl remained inside with the man until about 7:30 a.m. Police say he was making statements about harming law enforcement officers.

Power was cut to the area and some residents evacuated from their homes while the scenario played out. The name of the suspect was not immediately released, and he was transported to the Norton County Jail after negotiators talked him down by phone. No one was injured as the Norton Police Department, Norton County Sheriff’s Office and the KHP coordinated to end the situation with out violence.

The family of the child says she slept through the incident.

