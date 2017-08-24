USD 272 Waconda Board Of Education – August 2017

WACONDA UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 272

708 Locust St.

CAWKER CITY, KANSAS

MINUTES OF THE REGULAR BOARD MEETING

Monday, August 14, 2017

DISTRICT OFFICE 7:00 PM

Board Members Present: Kelly Berkley, Russell Groenendyk, Vikki Grady, Brandi Duskie and Ces Reinert.

Absent: Rodney Hake and Denise Schoen.

Administrators present: Troy Damman, Jim Giesbrecht and Bob Becker.

President, Kelly Berkley called meeting to order at 7:00 p.m.

­­­­­Ces Reinert moved and Kelly Berkley seconded the motion to approve the agenda as amended.

Move fuel bids under action items to 2a.

Add lighting bids to action item 2b.

Motion carried 5-0.

Brandi Duskie moved and Ces Reinert seconded the motion to approve the minutes of the Regular Board Meeting, Monday, July 10, 2017 and the Special Board Meeting, Tuesday, August 1, 2017.

Motion carried 5-0.

Kelly Berkley welcomed visitors.

Ces Reinert moved and Vikki Grady seconded the motion to approve the bills and payroll as presented.

Motion carried 5-0.

There was no Smoky Hill report.

Mr. Jim Giesbrecht gave the Lakeside Elementary principal’s report. He noted that enrollment begins tomorrow, Tuesday, August 15th and continues through Wednesday, August 16th. He also handed out class schedules and reviewed them with the board.

Mr. Bob Becker gave the Lakeside Jr. Sr. High School report. He reported on the upgrades in classrooms and the library and publicly thanked Mr. Bruce Berkley and Avery Berkley for their huge gesture in volunteering to clean out, organize and build storage racks for underneath the stage to make it more accessible and useful. He also reviewed class schedules and reminded the board that adjustments may be needed, depending on student’s choices for electives at enrollment this week. Rounding out his report, Mr. Becker gave the board estimated numbers of students out for fall sports and the August sports schedule.

Mr. Troy Damman gave the superintendent’s report beginning with an explanation of KSDE’s release of their Post Secondary Effectiveness and Progress report. This is to track high school graduates six years after graduation to determine how many Kansas public school students are graduating and going on to postsecondary enrollment and/or completion. Next, Mr. Damman shared the state’s School Redesign Program and their vision to “deconstruct the traditional school system and build what Kansans believe best meets the needs of today’s students – choice…”. Seven Kansas school districts were announced to lead this program: Coffeyville, Liberal, McPherson, Olathe, Stockton, Twin Valley and Wellington.

The budget was the next item on Mr. Damman’s agenda as he thoroughly explained the budget for the 2017-18 school year. He was excited to announce that he applied for, and was awarded an additional preschool grant for up to 20 children ages 3-5. Mr. Damman recommended to the board that they adopt 5 mills for Capital Outlay, down from 7.982 and use LOB funds for building improvements which would lessen the burden on taxpayers. All members present agreed that this would be an acceptable proposal. Investments, the district’s transportation needs and plans for the solar eclipse viewing were shared, concluding his report. Discussion of a covered walkway for the Lakeside Elementary School and the district’s lighting upgrade were moved to action items under “miscellaneous”.

Kelly Berkley reviewed last year’s district goals with the board. They agreed that goals will be reviewed again and updated once new board members are elected. There was discussion on waiving textbook fees and transportation reimbursement.

The board came to a consensus that the transportation reimbursement would be for any family transporting their children to a USD #272 attendance center who lived 2 ½ miles or more from their home district school and USD #272 attendance centers where bus transportation is not available.

Kelly Berkley moved and Russell Groenendyk seconded the motion to publish the budget and the budget hearing meeting notice to be held on September 11, 2017 at 6:55 p.m.

Motion carried ­­­­ 5-0.

Russell Groenendyk moved and Brandi Duskie seconded the motion to approve the fuel bids from both Bob’s Inc. and Farmway Coop Inc.:

Bob’s Inc. – Diesel and Unleaded .12 discount per gallon over current pump price.

Farmway Coop Inc. – Diesel and Unleaded .05 discount per gallon over current pump price.

No other bids were received.

Motion carried 5-0.

Brandi Duskie moved and Ces Reinert seconded the motion to accept the low bid from TK Electric for the football field lighting for $30,717.28, and to table the decision on gymnasium lighting so that both gyms could be bid at the same time.

Other bids for the football lighting: Heineken Electric $129,900.00

B Electric Option #1 $48,019.24

Option #2 $34,725.23

Kriz-Davis $24,270.00 (material only)

Motion carried 5-0.

Kelly Berkley moved and Vikki Grady seconded the motion to approve an $80.00 stipend per person per month for cell phone reimbursement.

Motion carried 5-0.

Kelly Berkley moved and Brandi Duskie seconded the motion to go into executive session for 20 minutes, with Mr. Troy Damman and Mr. Jim Giesbrecht present to discuss the contract of certified personnel pursuant to non-elected personnel exception under KOMA and the meeting will resume in the board room at 9:35 p.m.

Motion carried 5-0.

The board returned to executive session at 9:35 p.m.

Kelly Berkley moved and Ces Reinert seconded the motion to approve Ann Ludwig as cook at Lakeside Elementary, Lynn Koops as part time vocal music teacher and Lisa LaRocque as At-Risk para professional.

Motion carried 5-0.

Kelly Berkley moved and Russell Groenendyk seconded the motion to table the district policy review.

Motion carried 5-0.

Russell Groenendyk moved and Ces Reinert seconded the motion to waive textbook fees as presented for the 2017-2018 school year.

Textbook Rental Fees waived as follows: Preschool $20.00

Kindergarten $25.00

Grades 1 – 12 $40.00

Each College Credit Class $10.00

Motion carried 5-0.

Ces Reinert moved and Brandi Duskie seconded the motion to implement transportation reimbursement for Out of District students K-12 where buses are not provided.

Motion carried 5-0.

The covered walkway for Lakeside Elementary was tabled until the entry system for the school was decided upon.

Ces Reinert informed all in attendance of a public Strategic Doing meeting planned for Monday, August 21 from 6:00 – 8:00 in Osborne, at the Christian Church. This meeting will feature addressing education issues, problems, and ways to fix them as well as information on the group’s plan to hold a grant writing session later in the month. She encouraged all to attend as it will be a very informative and positive move towards securing future grants.

Discussion was held briefly, whether the waiving of textbook fees would affect the Tipton Community School. It was decided that the waiver would not apply to Tipton as their textbook fees are not forwarded on to the district.

Kelly Berkley moved and Russell Groenendyk seconded the motion to amend the previous motion for cell phone stipend to apply only to district administrators.

Motion carried 5-0.

Russell moved and Kelly Berkley seconded the motion to approve the schedules.

Motion carried 5-0.

Kelly Berkley moved and Brandi Duskie seconded the motion to adjourn.

Motion carried 5-0.

Meeting adjourned at 10:02 p.m.