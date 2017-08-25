2017 Football Broadcast Schedule Released

The 2017 KD Country 94 & Z-96.3 The Lake high school football broadcast schedule is available. This schedule is subject to change, and checking this website will show the most up-to-date information about our broadcasts.

Start each gameday with the High School Football Express at 5:30 p.m. on KD Country 94, as Wade Gerstner, Dusty Deines and Todd Clover preview all the action in the NCAA, Northern Plains and Mid-Continent leagues. Pregame follows on both KD Country 94 & Z-96.3 The Lake.

Catch every game on our website or mobile apps as well. Following the game, get the latest scores and coach’s interviews with the Local High School Football Scoreboard Show, beginning at 10:06 on KD Country 94. Report scores at (785) 545-3220, or text (785) 294-0295 or (785) 545-5819.