2017 Football Broadcast Schedule Released

By
Derek Nester
-

The 2017 KD Country 94 & Z-96.3 The Lake high school football broadcast schedule is available. This schedule is subject to change, and checking this website will show the most up-to-date information about our broadcasts.

Start each gameday with the High School Football Express at 5:30 p.m. on KD Country 94, as Wade Gerstner, Dusty Deines and Todd Clover preview all the action in the NCAA, Northern Plains and Mid-Continent leagues. Pregame follows on both KD Country 94 & Z-96.3 The Lake.

Catch every game on our website or mobile apps as well. Following the game, get the latest scores and coach’s interviews with the Local High School Football Scoreboard Show, beginning at 10:06 on KD Country 94. Report scores at (785) 545-3220, or text (785) 294-0295 or (785) 545-5819.

SHARE
Previous articleBeloit Area Chamber Of Commerce Chamber Chat – August 25, 2017
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communication. After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations. In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 70 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR