Kansas Secretary Of State’s Office Not Guilty Of Religious Discrimination

By
Chad Hallack
-
Pictured: Kansas Assistant Secretary of State Eric Rucker and Courtney Canfield

Following up a story we brought you earlier this week, which has garnered national attention… Jurors have rejected a former employee’s claim in a federal lawsuit that religious discrimination was the key factor in her firing from Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach’s office.

The jurors sided Thursday with the office and Assistant Sec. of State Eric Rucker and against former employee Courtney Canfield. They had argued that performance issues led to Canfield’s firing in November 2013 after 9½ months in the office.

Canfield learned of her firing through her grandmother, who was a friend of Rucker. The grandmother testified that Rucker told her that Canfield’s lack of regular church attendance was a reason for her firing.

Rucker testified church attendance was not a factor and the subject came up only when Canfield’s grandmother mentioned it herself.

SHARE
Previous articleOsborne County Commissioners – August 14, 2017
Next articleBeloit Area Chamber Of Commerce Chamber Chat – August 25, 2017
Chad Hallack
Now in his third year as News Director at KD-Country 94 and Z-96.3 The Lake, Chad is a jack of not all, but many trades. He spent previous years of his working life in hotel management, event planning, security, the aviation industry, staff writing for a newspaper, and as a small business owner. He began doing play-by-play of high school sports for KDNS and KZDY in 2009 and came to work full time for the stations in July of 2015. He is the father of an eight year old daughter who enjoys spending his free time with her, his very significant other and her children. His favorite activities include attending live music and sporting events as well as being a singer/songwriter. A natural conversationalist, he also enjoys a good discussion/debate on a myriad of topics from current events and politics to sports and philosophy. He resides in Beloit with his daughter and continues to write sports and meeting stories for the local newspaper.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR