Osborne County Commissioners – August 14, 2017

Osborne County Commissioners

Minutes August 14, 2017

Present: Alfred Reif, C.W. “Bill” Seaman, Craig Pottberg, and Vienna Janis, County Clerk.

Alfred Reif called the meeting to order at 8:57 a.m.

Sarah LaRosh met with commissioners to drop off her resume to officially apply for emergency manager position.

Vernon Steerman met with commissioners to ask if they knew about the most recent Supreme Court Decision regarding inmates in jail. Vernon wanted to know when the jail was built and what the number of inmates that could be housed at that time. Vernon asked commissioners how many inmates can be housed at the jail now. Vernon stated that he thought the jail was not up to specifications set by state regulations because of no exercise room or private visitation room for inmates. Discussion was held.

Shawn Conway met with commissioners and asked to go into executive session for non-elected personnel for ten minutes. C.W. Seaman moved to go into executive session for ten minutes for non-elected personnel, Alfred Reif second. Vote: all motion carried. Executive session started at 9:07 a.m. with commissioners and Shawn Conway and ended at 9:19 a.m.

Johnnie Adam met with commissioners to discuss the time schedule left for the roof project. Johnnie stated that Wayne Ducolon reported the roofers will be done by August 19, 2017. A cap has been made for the south chimney. Johnnie expressed concerns of the boards attached to the frame (facia) with just nails and not screws. He presented pictures where the boards had pulled away from the frame. The process of the roof work has not been smooth as Adams asserted at the July 31 meeting that Mr. Ducolon and his crew had not been following specs nor submitting change orders for alterations. There was also concerns expressed about safety.

Carla Mans met with commissioners to let them know that she had applied for a grant to purchase a vaccine refrigerator and she had been awarded the grant. The cost of the refrigerator is $4,700.00. She asked commissioners to approve the purchase. C.W. Seaman moved to approve the purchase of a vaccine refrigerator for $4,700.00, Craig Pottberg second. Vote: all motion carried.

Wayne Ducolon met with commissioners and discussed the following items: open chimney pillars, dormers front side of courthouse will have moisture guard, boards breaking at clock tower, concrete clock tower dormer, snow guards will be installed, broken sidewalks will be replaced after project is complete, steel cap needs to be finished and Tom needs to get it painted, and will be wanting another payment after roof is complete.

Commissioners recessed the meeting at 10:20 a.m. to accompanying Wayne Ducolon to attic to look at roof frame that has a problem and might leak. Meeting was reconvened at 10:36 a.m.

BobbiJo Boxum met with commissioners to report that she has had a least four different people stop her and ask why were new shingles put on and then the old shingles tore off from the clock tower allowing the debris to fall on new shingles. Citizens are concerned that the debris might have damaged the new shingles. Commissioners said that people can visit them with concerns.

Commissioners read minutes from August 7, 2017. Alfred Reif moved to approve minutes as presented for August 7, 2017, Craig Pottberg second. Vote: all motion carried.

Commissioners signed and approved checks and voucher totaling $270,316.71:

General $20,001.14

Road & Bridge 8,788.54

Health 9,828.46

Appraiser’s Cost 446.36

Noxious Weed 7,893.48

Ambulance 4,053.23

Waste Disposal 1,658.83

OFD #1 General 94.82

OFD #2 General 131.62

Local E-911 Fund 2,064.01

Special R&B Improve 215,356.22

Total $270,316.71

Craig Pottberg moved to recess the meeting until 1:00 p.m., C.W. Seaman second. Vote: all motion carried. Meeting was recessed at 11:50 a.m. and reconvened at 1:00 p.m.

Hospital employees and hospital board members met with commissioners to discuss general obligation bonds to fund a new hospital. The following were present: Marianna Harris, John McClure, Greg Mick, Mike Murphy, Jim Cary, John Girard, Janell Burch, and by phone was Dustin Avey from PiperJaffray-Bond Council. Others present: Paul Gregory, Pat Carlin, and Rebecca Byrd. Marianna Harris presented pictures of what the new hospital will look like and where the ER will be located, along with patient room information. Marianna stated that they will have a surgical room, but will not have OB services. There will be a helicopter pad landing at the hospital. Marianna reported that the new hospital should be completed by 2019. The project will be funded by general obligation (GO) bonds, USDA loan, and Medicare reimbursements. Dustin Avey explained the financial aspects of the project. The GO bonds would be for 30 years, with an interest rate 3.75%. It would require a minimum of 9.750 mils for the project and this would be in addition to the 6.000 mils currently for hospital maintenance. Cost for the project would $18,735,000.00 plus $10,867,563.00 in interest. Discussion was held on values and possibility of decrease in county value in the future. Discussion was held. The bond issue will be put on November 7, 2017 general election ballot to be voted on.

Alfred Reif called the public hearing open at 2:00 p.m. for the purpose of 2018 Osborne County Budget request. The following were present for the hearing: John Mapes-Auditor, Rebecca Byrd, Brent “Bo” French, Kenton Lyon, BobbiJo Boxum, Scottie Becker, Curtis Miner, Vienna Janis, commissioners, Tom Bowler, and Pat Carlin. Bo French asked John Mapes how to handle Kill Creek Township budget because they will have an increase in money due to sell of equipment. John Mapes stated that they will have to republish the budget to spend additional dollars in the township. Alfred Reif moved to close the public hearing with no one from the public in attendance, C.W. Seaman second. Vote: all motion carried. Public hearing ended at 2:25 p.m.

C.W. Seaman moved to adopt 2018 Osborne County budget as published, Craig Pottberg second. Vote: all motion carried.

John Mapes presented a draft of the 2016 Osborne County audit. John Mapes went over the different departments and each were within their budgets. John reported that General has a good carryover at the end of 2016 in the amount of $588,851.00. Craig Pottberg moved to accept the 2016 Osborne County audit report as presented and to have John Mapes file all necessary paperwork, C.W. Seaman second. Vote: all motion carried.

Craig Pottberg moved to approve resolution 2017-05 authorizing and calling of a general obligation bond election to fund the cost to acquire a site, construct, furnish and equip a new hospital facility in the amount of $18,735,000, Al Reif second. Vote: all motion carried.

Alfred Reif moved to adjourn the meeting with no other business, Craig Pottberg second. Vote: all motion carried. The meeting ended at 4:13 p.m.