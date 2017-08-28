Kansas Lawmakers Under Pressure To Raise State Employee Wages

By
Chad Hallack
-

A movement in Kansas to increase pay for corrections officers at prisons is building pressure on legislators to consider raises for all government workers.

But lawmakers would have to figure out how to pay for the raises even after a significant tax increase this year.

Budget director Shawn Sullivan told lawmakers last week that revenues must grow more quickly to sustain the spending lawmakers have already approved.

Gov. Sam Brownback earlier this month announced raises for uniformed officers following inmate disturbances at the prison in El Dorado. A state employee’s union, and some lawmakers, had said low pay made prison jobs hard to fill.

Lawmakers in both parties say many state employees remain underpaid, and they expect legislators to consider broad pay raises during their next session in January.

 

Chad Hallack
Now in his third year as News Director at KD-Country 94 and Z-96.3 The Lake, Chad is a jack of not all, but many trades. He spent previous years of his working life in hotel management, event planning, security, the aviation industry, staff writing for a newspaper, and as a small business owner. He began doing play-by-play of high school sports for KDNS and KZDY in 2009 and came to work full time for the stations in July of 2015. He is the father of an eight year old daughter who enjoys spending his free time with her, his very significant other and her children. His favorite activities include attending live music and sporting events as well as being a singer/songwriter. A natural conversationalist, he also enjoys a good discussion/debate on a myriad of topics from current events and politics to sports and philosophy. He resides in Beloit with his daughter and continues to write sports and meeting stories for the local newspaper.

