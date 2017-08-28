KNDY Area High School Football Schedules Released

All Marysville High School games will air live on KNDY AM 1570/FM 94.1 and streaming on our website. Download the “KNDY XTRA” app from the App Store or Google Play to listen while on the go. The FM 95.5 KNDY Game of the Week schedule will be announced later.
(HC) = Homecoming Game
Friday, August 25th
McCool Junction @ Diller Odell
Southern @ Falls City
Friday, September 1st
Marysville @ Rossville
Doniphan West @ Washington County
Troy @ Valley Heights
Frankfort @ Onaga
Lebo @ Hanover
Axtell @ St. Mary’s Academy
Linn @ Clifton/Clyde
Sabetha @ Centralia
Southern @ Auburn
Friday, September 8th
Abilene @ Marysville
Washington County @ Riley County
Valley Heights @ Doniphan West
Clifton/Clyde @ Frankfort
Hanover vs Udall @ KS Wesleyan
Valley Falls @ Axtell (HC)
Blue Valley @ Linn
Centralia @ St. Mary’s
Superior @ Diller Odell (HC)
Freeman @ Southern
Friday, September 15th
Wamego @ Marysville (HC)
Washington County @ LaCrosse
Christ Prep @ Valley Heights
Frankfort @ St Paul
Hanover @ Southern Coffey County
Southern Cloud @ Axtell
Wetmore @ Linn
Centralia @ Troy
Diller Odell @ Thayer Central
Johnson County @ Southern
Friday, September 22nd
Marysville @ Concordia
Hoisington @ Washington County (HC)
Valley Heights @ Ellis
Valley Falls @ Frankfort
St Paul @ Axtell
Hanover @ Linn
Doniphan West @ Centralia (HC)
Johnson Brock @ Diller Odell
Southern @ Raymond Central
Friday, September 29th
Marysville @ Clay Center
Washington County @ Jackson Heights
Wabaunsee @ Valley Heights
Hanover @ Wetmore
Frankfort @ Axtell
Linn @ St Johns Beloit
Centralia @ Nemaha Central
Diller Odell @ OCA/Brownell Talbot
Milford @ Southern
Friday, October 6th
Chapman @ Marysville
Frankfort @ Wakefield
Blue Valley @ Hanover (HC)
Axtell @ Wetmore
Linn @ Southern Cloud
Centralia @ Washington County
Diller Odell @ Friend
Southern @ Fairbury
Saturday, October 7th
Oswego @ Valley Heights
Friday, October 13th
Marysville @ Beloit
Troy @ Washington County
Valley Heights @ Jackson Heights
Hanover @ Frankfort
Wakefield @ Axtell
Rock Hills @ Linn
Wabaunsee @ Centralia
Lourdes Central Catholic @ Diller Odell
Ashland/Greenwood @ Southern
Thursday, October 19th
Diller Odell @ Tri County
Friday, October 20th
Minneapolis @ Marysville
Washington County @ Wabaunsee
Frankfort @ Wetmore
Wakefield @ Hanover
Axtell @ Blue Valley
Linn @ Tescott
Centralia @ Valley Heights
Southern @ Lincoln Christian
Thursday, October 26th
Riley County @ Marysville
Blue Valley @ Frankfort
Hanover @ Axtell
Pike Valley @ Linn
Friday, October 27th
Valley Heights @ Washington County
Tuesday, October 31st
3A Bi District
Friday, November 3rd
8 Man/ 1-2A Regionals
Saturday, November 4th
3A Regionals
Friday, November 10th
Sectionals (ALL)
Friday, November 17th
Sub State (ALL)
Saturday, November 25th
State Championships (ALL)