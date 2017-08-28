KNDY Area High School Football Schedules Released

All Marysville High School games will air live on KNDY AM 1570/FM 94.1 and streaming on our website. Download the “KNDY XTRA” app from the App Store or Google Play to listen while on the go. The FM 95.5 KNDY Game of the Week schedule will be announced later.

(HC) = Homecoming Game

Friday, August 25th

McCool Junction @ Diller Odell

Southern @ Falls City

Friday, September 1st

Marysville @ Rossville

Doniphan West @ Washington County

Troy @ Valley Heights

Frankfort @ Onaga

Lebo @ Hanover

Axtell @ St. Mary’s Academy

Linn @ Clifton/Clyde

Sabetha @ Centralia

Southern @ Auburn

Friday, September 8th

Abilene @ Marysville

Washington County @ Riley County

Valley Heights @ Doniphan West

Clifton/Clyde @ Frankfort

Hanover vs Udall @ KS Wesleyan

Valley Falls @ Axtell (HC)

Blue Valley @ Linn

Centralia @ St. Mary’s

Superior @ Diller Odell (HC)

Freeman @ Southern

Friday, September 15th

Wamego @ Marysville (HC)

Washington County @ LaCrosse

Christ Prep @ Valley Heights

Frankfort @ St Paul

Hanover @ Southern Coffey County

Southern Cloud @ Axtell

Wetmore @ Linn

Centralia @ Troy

Diller Odell @ Thayer Central

Johnson County @ Southern

Friday, September 22nd

Marysville @ Concordia

Hoisington @ Washington County (HC)

Valley Heights @ Ellis

Valley Falls @ Frankfort

St Paul @ Axtell

Hanover @ Linn

Doniphan West @ Centralia (HC)

Johnson Brock @ Diller Odell

Southern @ Raymond Central

Friday, September 29th

Marysville @ Clay Center

Washington County @ Jackson Heights

Wabaunsee @ Valley Heights

Hanover @ Wetmore

Frankfort @ Axtell

Linn @ St Johns Beloit

Centralia @ Nemaha Central

Diller Odell @ OCA/Brownell Talbot

Milford @ Southern

Friday, October 6th

Chapman @ Marysville

Frankfort @ Wakefield

Blue Valley @ Hanover (HC)

Axtell @ Wetmore

Linn @ Southern Cloud

Centralia @ Washington County

Diller Odell @ Friend

Southern @ Fairbury

Saturday, October 7th

Oswego @ Valley Heights

Friday, October 13th

Marysville @ Beloit

Troy @ Washington County

Valley Heights @ Jackson Heights

Hanover @ Frankfort

Wakefield @ Axtell

Rock Hills @ Linn

Wabaunsee @ Centralia

Lourdes Central Catholic @ Diller Odell

Ashland/Greenwood @ Southern

Thursday, October 19th

Diller Odell @ Tri County

Friday, October 20th

Minneapolis @ Marysville

Washington County @ Wabaunsee

Frankfort @ Wetmore

Wakefield @ Hanover

Axtell @ Blue Valley

Linn @ Tescott

Centralia @ Valley Heights

Southern @ Lincoln Christian

Thursday, October 26th

Riley County @ Marysville

Blue Valley @ Frankfort

Hanover @ Axtell

Pike Valley @ Linn

Friday, October 27th

Valley Heights @ Washington County

Tuesday, October 31st

3A Bi District

Friday, November 3rd

8 Man/ 1-2A Regionals

Saturday, November 4th

3A Regionals

Friday, November 10th

Sectionals (ALL)

Friday, November 17th

Sub State (ALL)

Saturday, November 25th

State Championships (ALL)