KQNK Ownership Files With FCC To Bring 3rd Broadcast Signal To Norton County

Dierking Communications, Inc, which owns and operates Norton radio stations KQNK-AM and KQNK-FM, has applied for a translator at 102.5 FM, which if approved, will rebroadcast KQNK-AM 1530 programming.

The move is part of a broader strategy to split the KQNK AM and FM radio formats, and allow additional coverage of community events and activities. The coverage area would be approximately half the range of the current 106.7 KQNK-FM signal, but will certainly increase opportunities for greater nighttime signal than 1530 KQNK-AM currently has.

Marysville based Dierking Communications has owned and operated the Norton radio stations since 1999.

The matter is pending Federal Communications Commission approval, which may take several months. Company President/CEO Bruce Dierking says, “We’re excited with this chance to upgrade our Norton operations. In recent years, we’ve installed new AM and FM transmitters, and the stations under the guidance of Marvin Matchett and staff continue to provide a valuable communications resource for all of Norton County.”

KQNK maintains a live internet stream on the station website, kqnk.com, that is available globally, and through mobile apps in the App Store and Google Play for smartphones.

KQNK is the broadcast home to Norton High School athletics, K-State football, men’s basketball, as well as Kansas City Royals baseball in addition to the Classic Hits music format playing the best pop and rock music of the 1960’s through the 1980’s.