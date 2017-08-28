Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 8/21/17

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular adjourned session with Robert S. Connell, Chairman, Lynn Feldhausen and David E. Baier members and Sonya L. Stohs, County Clerk present.

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 a.m.

The Board opened the meeting with the flag salute.

The minutes and agenda were approved as presented upon a motion by David E. Baier seconded by Robert S. Connell. Unanimous.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig and Public Works Coordinating Supervisor Larry Polson met with the Board.

Lynn Feldhausen moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Arbor Ink, Beatrice, NE

for 5000 Transfer Station scale tickets

$667.16-Solid Waste fund-P.O. # 108704

Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by David E. Baier to go into executive session for five minutes at 8:55 a.m. to discuss matters of nonelected personnel to assure compliance with policies and laws with Public Works Administrator Mike Craig and Public Works Coordinating Supervisor Larry Polson present. Unanimous. No action was taken as a result of the executive session.

County Health Department Medical Records Supervisor Mary Weeks met with the Board to have a purchase order approved.

Lynn Feldhausen moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Sanofi Pasteur, Chicago, IL

for flu vaccine

$1,547.06-Health fund-P.O. # 5378

Merck, Carol Stream, IL

for private vaccine

$9,368.50-Health fund-P.O. # 5379

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Lynn Feldhausen to approve the Neighborhood Revitalization application for James L. Swim, Jr., Marysville, KS with the preconstruction pictures that were provided by the applicant. Unanimous.

Emegency Management Office Clerk Leslie Jeter met with the Board to present the Emergency Management Preparedness grant application for signing.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Lynn Feldhausen to approve the Board signing the Emergency Management Preparedness grant application. Unanimous.

Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by David E. Baier to deem the Courthouse generator as surplus and putting it on Purplewave. Unanimous.

Partnership for Growth representative Ellen Barber was present at the meeting at 9:30 a.m.

Appraiser Francine Crome met with the Board at their request. Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by Lynn Feldhausen to go into executive session for twenty minutes at 9:37 a.m. to discuss matters of nonelected personnel to assure compliance with policies and laws with County Appraiser Francine Crome and County Clerk Sonya L. Stohs present. Unanimous. No action was taken as a result of the executive session.

Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by Lynn Feldhausen to adjourn at 10:01 a.m. Unanimous. The next schedule meeting will be Monday, August 28, 2017 starting at 8:30 a.m.