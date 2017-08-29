Marysville City Council Meeting Notes – 8/28/17

The Marysville City Council met Monday, conducting mostly routine business. A good bit of the discussion focused on reviewing a draft proposal of an ordinance provided by the city attorney regarding placement, and permitting of mobile storage containers. Council had previously issued a moratorium on the container units, and had provided input based on recommendations from zoning and planning. The effort would essentially restrict them in residential areas, allowing limited placement in commercial and industrial areas. Temporary permitting processes are also outlined for use during construction or remodeling projects. The draft went back to the attorney with recommended revisions, and is expected to be brought back at the next council meeting.

City Administrator Austin St. John reported that the city has received approval for a grant that will allow reconstruction of the U.S. Highway 77/U.S. Highway 36 intersection, and south to Spring Street. Kansas Department of Transportation will fund 1 million of the $1.6 million project. Work could begin late next summer, and will be coordinated with another state supported project for resurfacing U.S. Highway 36.

Chip and seal work on city streets continues, adding aggravation for residents experiencing dust as a result. Complaints about the lack of a street sweeper continue. Repairs are expected to be completed this week. If not, the mayor instructed the administrator explore the possibility of leasing a street sweeper from an area community.

Mayor Carla Grund recommended adding stop signs at the T intersection of Eighth Street and Jayhawk Road. Earlier this summer, council consensus was against the effort, after the Police and Fire Committee came back with a determination that it was not necessary. A compromise of adding a single stop sign for westbound traffic at the intersection, rather than a three way stop met less resistance, and the city administrator was tasked with researching city right of way at that location.

Cell phone use, and smoking on the job were discussed, with consensus to bring the matter to the attention of department heads.