NCK Tech #1 Nationally For Job Placement Among Two-year Schools (AUDIO)

NCK Tech #1 Nationally For Job Placement Among Two-year Schools

Chad Hallack
BELOIT, Kan. – When it comes to deciding which college you are going to attend, one of the biggest factors is often that college’s job placement rating. Those looking at two-year degrees are hoping to jump into the work force as soon as possible.

When it comes to successful post-graduation job placement, there is no better choice in the nation than the North Central Kansas Technical College with campuses in Beloit and Hays. This, according to career expert website Zippia.

To help showcase colleges which standout in the area of post-graduation job placement, Zippia compiled a list of the top schools, by state, in terms of job placement ratings.

NCK Tech received not only the highest ranking for job placement among two-year institutions in Kansas. They have the highest job placement rating among two-year schools in the nation at 93.3%.

The following is an excerpt of KD-Country 94’s most recent interview with NCK Tech President Eric Burks. He spoke about the advantages of a two-year college in terms of job placement, and the financial aspects of choosing where to receive an education.

For more information and the complete Zippia listing, click here.

Chad Hallack
