Public Meeting About The Future Of The Pottawatomie County Courthouse This Evening

Pottawatomie County Commissioners plan a public meeting at 7 p.m. this evening (August 29th) at the Justice Center regarding the future of the county courthouse in Westmoreland. Officials are questioning the cost efficiency of maintaining the 130-year-old limestone structure, as opposed to demolishing the current facility, and constructing a new office building to house a growing need for additional space.

An assessment completed recently recommends that route, while a local group of volunteers are raising a collective voice highlighting the historical integrity of the courthouse, which was built in 1884. Many county offices are housed in an adjacent building completed four years ago, along with a former school building across the street that has been reconfigured.