Washington County Commission Meeting Minutes – 8/28/17

The Board of Washington County Commission met in regular session on Monday August 28, 2017 in the commission room at the Washington County Courthouse. Members present: Tim Mueller, 1st District Commissioner, David Willbrant, 2nd District Commissioner, Gary Ouellette, 3rd District Commissioner, and Diana Svanda, County Clerk to record minutes.

Consent Agenda items:

Bills & Payroll totaling 200,907.33

Signing of Conservation District Budget

Approved 200.00 to Red Ribbon Week for Linn High School

Travel request for Duane Bruna

Water Pollution Control Permit

Airespring contract for phones & Internet

Contract for Marlene Stamm

Gary Ouellette moved to approve the consent agenda, David Willbrant seconded the motion, all in favor motion carried.

Mallory Metz, FNB – asked permission to use the courthouse lawn for Fall Fest September 16, this was approved.

Anita Bott, Pawnee Mental Health – Presented, Recovery month Proclamation Gary Ouellette made the motion to sign the proclamation, David Willbrant seconded the motion, all in favor, motion carried.

Gary Ouellette had citizen contact about the airport, Gary stated that he is not in favor of selling the airport, Tim Mueller and David Willbrant agreed that they will not sell the airport.

Duane Bruna, Environmental Science – Commissioners told Duane that they have approved his travel request, and wanted to know, how many more classes he would have for the rest of the year. Duane then reported that they are having issues with the Blazer and the cost to fix a vehicle 15 years old, Duane ask about trading the Blazer, commissioners all agreed that they were getting old and agreed to trade one vehicle in 2018 and another one in 2019.

David Willbrant made the motion to approve P&B Miller, Inc. to be our Broker of Record regarding all AFLAC business/ concerns, Gary Ouellette seconded the motion, all in favor, motion carried.

Justin Novak, Road & Bridge Supervisor – Justin reported they have started work on Greenleaf Oil Road, Work has also begun on Old 36 west of Hanover.

Gary Ouellette made the motion to go into executive session to include Justin Novak under non-election personnel, David Willbrant seconded the motion, motion carried. After returning to regular session no action was taken.

Bev Finlayson, Interim Appraiser – Reported on department matters. Tim Mueller asked about the non-compliance and will it be fixed.

Tiffany Hayman, County Health Director – Has received resignation from Eireson Pralle and asked for permission to advertise for Help, Tiffany also talk about other department matters.

Sheila Ouellette, Communication Director and Theresa Herrs, Deputy Communication Director, was in to talk department matters.

Justin Cordry, Sheriff – He meet with Gage County and modified their contract to include 15 reserve beds @ 50.00 a bed. Also Justin let the commissioners know they are putting in a flag pole at the 911 center with a memorial around the base. There was discussion on the base pay, Justin was concerned that the pay is not enough to stop all the turn around they have been experiencing with employees, and ask if they would consider increasing the rate.

David Willbrant made the motion to go into executive session for 25 to include Tamera Antoine, to conduct Appraisal Interview, Gary Ouellette seconded the motion, all in favor, motion carried. After returning to regular session no action taken.

David Willbrant made the motion to go into executive session for 10 minutes, under non-elected personnel, Gary Ouellette seconded the motion, all in favor, motion carried. Upon returning no action taken.

Tim Mueller made a phone call to Lance Leis, to ask about his interest in being the County Appraiser, Lance will report on September 5, to discuss appointment of County Appraiser.

David Willbrant made the motion to adjourn at 12:50 PM, Gary Ouellette seconded the motion, all in favor

Washington County Offices will be closed September 4, 2017 for Labor Day

Next regular meeting will be Tuesday September 5, 2017