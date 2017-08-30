Lincoln County Commissioners – August 21, 2017

The regular meeting of the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners was held in the commission meeting room of the courthouse Monday, August 21, 2017. Chairman Al Joe Wallace called the meeting to order at 8:00 a.m. with Vice-Chairman Terry Finch and Member Alexis Pflugh present. County Clerk Dawn Harlow was in attendance.

Others present for portions of the meeting: Mona Gerstmann, John Paul Ellis, Jim Wiebke, David Dohe, Howard Wehrman, Michel O’Hare, Kathy Robertson, Christie Walter and John Baetz.

Terry Finch moved to approve and adopt the minutes of the August 14, 2017 regular meeting as presented, seconded by Alexis Pflugh. Motion carried.

John Paul Ellis, Courthouse Custodian requested that the board consider applying for grant funds to replace the front and back steps as well as paint the building exterior, and provided the grant application for the Kansas Heritage Trust as well as a list of potential funding sources that was prepared last year by Economic Development Director Kelly Larson.

The board reviewed the bills received for Lincoln Park Manor. The board approved a partial payment to Uhl Construction for the replacement of the roof. The board denied a bill from Lincoln Building Supply.

Emergency Manager David Dohe related that LEPC meeting attendance has been declining with only three people attending the July meeting, it was suggested that the board consider mailing a letter to each LEPC member inquiring if they are still interested in serving on the board. Dohe presented a grant application for the board’s approval. Alexis Pflugh moved to allow the chairman to sign the Emergency Management Performance Grant (EMPG) Funds grant application, seconded by Terry Finch. Motion carried. Dohe presented a copy of an Inter-Jurisdictional Agreement for Mutual Aid between Fire Departments, noting that Director of Public Works Michel O’Hare had asked that the Lincoln County Highway Department be included in the agreement, as equipment has been used during emergencies. Terry Finch moved to allow Director of Public Works Michel O’Hare to sign the interlocal agreement on behalf of the highway department, seconded by Alexis Pflugh. Motion carried.

Director of Public Works Michel O’Hare related that the engineering costs for the three drainage structures in Cedron Township is approximately $1,300, which includes mileage for one trip, labor, field visit, hydraulics and three permits. Discussion ensued on the proposal submitted by Kirkham Michel to provide one day a month engineering services for a flat monthly fee, contractual time frame and potential projects that could be worked on. O’Hare related that there was an error on the report for the Highland Lake Dam and that due to the county being considered the operator of the dam, the county will be responsible to hire an engineer to be identified as the operator as part of the emergency action plan for the dam; and the Division of Water Resources has stated that the County must do inspections on the dam every three years. Discussion ensued on whether the county could close the road to alleviate future responsibility for the dam. O’Hare reported on the following topics: should finish patching asphalt roads this week; has had three employees resign and has two more employees that might be resigning within the next month; and an update on off-system bridge replacement project OS 145.

Commissioner Pflugh inquired about the use of the crushed concrete, equipment sale, why the department is maintaining dirt roads; and questioned hiring practices. O’Hare requested approval to change the status of Robert Zachgo from a seasonal part-time employee to full-time. The board made no decision this date.

USD 298 Superintendent Kathy Robertson introduced new LJSHS Principal, Christie Walter. Robertson commended the highway department for their willingness to address bus route road concerns.

The chairman opened the Lincoln County, Kansas and Special Districts, budget hearing at 10:00 a.m. to hear and answer objections to the proposed use of funds and the amount of ad valorem tax levied for the 2018 proposed budget with Jim Wiebke, John Baetz, Howard Wehrman and Mona Gerstmann present, with no others appearing the chairman closed the budget hearing at 10:25 a.m.

Terry Finch moved to approve and adopt the 2018 Lincoln County, Kansas and the following Special Districts: Barnard Rural Fire District, Beverly Rural Fire District, First Rural Fire District, Hunter Rural Fire District, Sylvan Grove Rural Fire District, Free Mission Cemetery District, Rosette Cemetery District, Spillman Cemetery District and Vesper Cemetery District, budgets as published, seconded by Al Joe Wallace. Motion carried. Voting as follows: Wallace – Aye; Finch – Aye; Pflugh – Nay.

Al Joe Wallace moved to authorize Uhl Construction to install fascia. Discussion ensued. Commissioner Pflugh questioned the legality of assigning the project without a bid. Wallace withdrew his motion. Al Joe Wallace moved to authorize Uhl Construction to install metal fascia and wrap gable returns at the county owned nursing home in the amount of $5,380, seconded by Terry Finch. Motion carried. Wallace – Aye; Finch – Aye; Pflugh – Abstained.

Alexis Pflugh moved to have the end of month meeting at an evening time to encourage public participation. Motion died for a lack of a second.

With no further business to come before the board the chairman adjourned the meeting at 10:40 a.m. until 8:00 a.m. Monday, August 28, 2017 in the commission meeting room of the courthouse.