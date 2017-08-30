Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 8/28/17

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular adjourned session with Robert S. Connell, Chairman, Lynn Feldhausen and David E. Baier members and Sonya L. Stohs, County Clerk present.

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 a.m.

The Board opened the meeting with the flag salute.

The minutes and agenda were approved as presented upon a motion by Robert S. Connell seconded by David E. Baier. Unanimous.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig and Public Works Coordinating Supervisor Larry Polson met with the Board.

Lynn Feldhausen moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Hall Brothers, Inc., Marysville, KS

for onyx projects

$202,400.00-Road & Bridge fund-P.O. # 108706

Koch Excavating, Axtell, KS

for machine hire

$1,040.00-Road & Bridge fund-P.O. # 108705

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig informed the Board of a concern that the cleaning out of the ditches by the City of Frankfort Cemetery on Tumbleweed Road need to be filled back in to a point and put in smaller tubes because they are too steep and water is going to stand in a rain and people cannot park during funerals.

Pawnee Mental Health Board member Bill Oborny met with the Board. David E. Baier moved, seconded by Lynn Feldhausen to approve the signing of a Proclamation declaring September 2017 Recovery month in Marshall County and calls upon the citizens, government agencies, public and private institutions, businesses and school to recognize the importance of recovery, and to commit our community to increasing awareness and understanding of substance use and mental disorders and the need for appropriate and accessible services for all people. Unanimous.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Robert S. Connell to approve the following purchase order. Unanimous

Elizabeth M. Olson, Attorney, Hiawatha, KS

for contract attorney fee

$1,440.00-General (District Court) fund-P.O. # 5371

Lynn Feldhausen moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve to approve the Neighborhood Revitalization application for Brian and Neva Potter, Waterville, KS with the preconstruction pictures that were provided by the applicant. Unanimous.

Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by Lynn Feldhausen to approve a memo being sent out to all employees on food being kept and ate in the employee lounge and not in offices. Unanimous.

County Attorney/Counselor Laura Johnson-McNish met with the Board to discuss the reason that can close her office without the statutory fine and all other County offices must stay open or be fined.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Lynn Feldhausen to approve the vouchers, as presented, and issue manual warrants from the respective funds. Unanimous.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Lynn Feldhausen to approve the County’s share of payrolls and related vouchers, as presented, processed the motor vehicle payroll and issued manual warrants from the respective funds. Unanimous.

Sheriff Daniel A. Hargrave and Agency on Aging Director Patrick O’Neil met with the Board at their request to discuss the purchasing of food off the same food truck.

Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by David E. Baier to go into executive session for thirty minutes at 10:21 a.m. to discuss confidential data relating to financial affairs or trade secrets of corporation, partnerships, trusts and individual proprietorship (economic development) with County Clerk Sonya L. Stohs and Sheriff Daniel A. Hargrave present. Unanimous. No action taken as a result of executive session.

Clayton Reed, Blue Rapids will be leaving the department on September 2, 2017.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Lynn Feldhausen to adjourn at 10:57 a.m. Unanimous. The next schedule meeting will be Tuesday, September 5, 2017 starting at 8:30 a.m.

The County offices will be closed Monday, September 4, 2017 to observe Labor Day.