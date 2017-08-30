Twin Valley League Volleyball Report – Week 1 (8/30/17)

|Team
|League
|Overall
|Hanover
|3-0
|7-2
|Centralia
|2-0
|7-0
|Linn
|2-0
|2-0
|Valley Heights
|2-0
|2-4
|Axtell
|2-1
|3-5
|Blue Valley
|1-1
|1-1
|Frankfort
|1-1
|1-1
|Washington County
|1-1
|2-4
|Clifton-Clyde
|1-2
|1-2
|Onaga
|0-2
|0-2
|Troy
|0-2
|0-2
|Doniphan West
|0-2
|0-2
|Wetmore
|0-2
|0-2
Scores from August 29
Linn def Troy 25-14, 25-18
Frankfort def Troy 25-17, 25-13
Linn def Frankfort 25-22, 12-25, 25-22
Valley Heights def Onaga 25-5, 25-11
Washington County def Onaga 25-7, 25-6
Valley Heights def Washington County 25-17, 25-18
Hanover def Clifton-Clyde 21-25, 25-15, 25-18
Hanover def Doniphan West 25-17, 25-14
Hanover def Axtell 25-15, 25-15
Axtell def Doniphan West 25-8, 25-11
Axtell def Clifton-Clyde 25-22, 25-19
Clifton-Clyde def Doniphan West 25-20, 25-23
Blue Valley def Wetmore 16-25, 25-23, 25-16
Centralia def Wetmore 25-6, 25-8
Centralia def Blue Valley 25-17, 25-10
TOURNEY RESULTS
Saturday, August 27
Wabaunsee Invitational Tournament
Pool Play
Centralia def Osage City 25-22, 25-15
Centralia def McLouth 25-10, 25-4
Centralia def Wabaunsee 25-14, 25-20
Rock Creek def Axtell 25-10, 26-24
Oskaloosa def Axtell 17-25, 25-19, 25-22
Mission Valley def Axtell 25-21, 25-15
Semi-Finals
Wabaunsee def Axtell 25-23, 27-25
Centralia def Rock Creek 25-12, 25-14
Consolation
Axtell def McLouth 25-17, 25-18
Finals
Centralia def Mission Valley 25-19, 25-17
Centralia 1st Axtell 7th
Marysville Invitational Tournament
Pool Play
Nemaha Central def Valley Heights 25-12, 25-19
Hanover def Valley Heights 25-18, 20-25, 26-24
Riley County def Valley Heights 26-24, 18-25, 25-12
Marysville def Valley Heights 18-25, 25-21, 25-22
Washington County def Sabetha 28-30, 25-22, 25-16
Concordia def Washington County 25-15, 25-14
Royal Valley def Washington County 25-14, 25-16
Hanover def Riley County 25-16, 21-25, 25-20
Marysville def Hanover 25-15, 19-25, 25-23
Nemaha Central def Hanover 25-14, 25-16
Consolation Semi-Finals
Riley County def Washington County 25-20, 25-20
Hanover def Sabetha 25-20, 26-24
Consolation Finals
Hanover def Riley County 25-14, 25-19
UPCOMING GAMES
Tuesday, September 5
at Washington County – Wetmore, Frankfort, Hanover
at Centralia – Doniphan West, Blue Valley
at Linn – Clifton-Clyde, Valley Heights
at Troy – Axtell, Onaga
Saturday, September 9
at Frankfort
Wetmore, Doniphan West, Washington County, Onaga, Frankfort
at Riley County
Valley Heights, Clifton-Clyde
at Southern Cloud Invitational
Blue Valley, Hanover, Linn