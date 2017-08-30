Twin Valley League Volleyball Report – Week 1 (8/30/17)

By
Derek Nester
-
Team League Overall
Hanover 3-0 7-2
Centralia 2-0 7-0
Linn 2-0 2-0
Valley Heights 2-0 2-4
Axtell 2-1 3-5
Blue Valley 1-1 1-1
Frankfort 1-1 1-1
Washington County 1-1 2-4
Clifton-Clyde 1-2 1-2
Onaga 0-2 0-2
Troy 0-2 0-2
Doniphan West 0-2 0-2
Wetmore 0-2 0-2

 

Scores from August 29
Linn def Troy 25-14, 25-18
Frankfort def Troy 25-17, 25-13
Linn def Frankfort 25-22, 12-25, 25-22
Valley Heights def Onaga 25-5, 25-11
Washington County def Onaga 25-7, 25-6
Valley Heights def Washington County 25-17, 25-18
Hanover def Clifton-Clyde 21-25, 25-15, 25-18
Hanover def Doniphan West 25-17, 25-14
Hanover def Axtell 25-15, 25-15
Axtell def Doniphan West 25-8, 25-11
Axtell def Clifton-Clyde 25-22, 25-19
Clifton-Clyde def Doniphan West 25-20, 25-23
Blue Valley def Wetmore 16-25, 25-23, 25-16
Centralia def Wetmore 25-6, 25-8
Centralia def Blue Valley 25-17, 25-10

TOURNEY RESULTS

Saturday, August 27
Wabaunsee Invitational Tournament
Pool Play
Centralia def Osage City 25-22, 25-15
Centralia def McLouth 25-10, 25-4
Centralia def Wabaunsee 25-14, 25-20
Rock Creek def Axtell 25-10, 26-24
Oskaloosa def Axtell 17-25, 25-19, 25-22
Mission Valley def Axtell 25-21, 25-15
Semi-Finals
Wabaunsee def Axtell 25-23, 27-25
Centralia def Rock Creek 25-12, 25-14
Consolation
Axtell def McLouth 25-17, 25-18
Finals
Centralia def Mission Valley 25-19, 25-17

Centralia 1st Axtell 7th

Marysville Invitational Tournament
Pool Play
Nemaha Central def Valley Heights 25-12, 25-19
Hanover def Valley Heights 25-18, 20-25, 26-24
Riley County def Valley Heights 26-24, 18-25, 25-12
Marysville def Valley Heights 18-25, 25-21, 25-22
Washington County def Sabetha 28-30, 25-22, 25-16
Concordia def Washington County 25-15, 25-14
Royal Valley def Washington County 25-14, 25-16
Hanover def Riley County 25-16, 21-25, 25-20
Marysville def Hanover 25-15, 19-25, 25-23
Nemaha Central def Hanover 25-14, 25-16
Consolation Semi-Finals
Riley County def Washington County 25-20, 25-20
Hanover def Sabetha 25-20, 26-24
Consolation Finals
Hanover def Riley County 25-14, 25-19

UPCOMING GAMES

Tuesday, September 5
at Washington County – Wetmore, Frankfort, Hanover
at Centralia – Doniphan West, Blue Valley
at Linn – Clifton-Clyde, Valley Heights
at Troy – Axtell, Onaga

Saturday, September 9
at Frankfort
Wetmore, Doniphan West, Washington County, Onaga, Frankfort

at Riley County
Valley Heights, Clifton-Clyde

at Southern Cloud Invitational
Blue Valley, Hanover, Linn

Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communication. After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations. In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 70 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing.

