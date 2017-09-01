Osborne County Commissioners – August 21, 2017

By
Chad Hallack
-

Osborne County Commissioners – Minutes for August 21, 2017

Present: Alfred Reif, Craig Pottberg, C.W. “Bill” Seaman, and Vienna Janis, County Clerk.

Alfred Reif called the meeting to order at 9:00 a.m.

Brent “Bo” French met with commissioners to have the agreement with L&M Contractors, Inc. signed for Project No. DO17043, bridge repairs 2017-FAS #60. Commissioners signed the agreement along with the performance bond as approved in the previous meeting. Bo French continued meeting with commissioners to discuss his employee with regards to military leave and having an employee use annual leave when absent. Bo French presented a U.S. Department of Labor Veterans Employment & Training Guide from 2003. Commissioners discussed the situation. A discussion was held on rock, roads, and equipment maintenance.

Carl Eyman from KWORK stopped by to drop off information for the commissioners and stated that if he could come back and discuss loss ratio at another time.

Wayne Ducolon met with commissioners to go over items and time line to finish the roof and gutter project.

Jerry Michaud from Development Service of Northwest Kansas, Inc. met with commissioners to go over services provided in Osborne County and the annual report.

Johnnie Adam met with commissioners to discuss the current roof project and concerns.

Alfred Reif reported that he received the Law Enforcement agreement from City of Downs. Vienna Janis stated that it should be reviewed by County Attorney before approval. Commissioners stated they will discuss the agreement with Curtis Miner after County Attorney approves it.

Commissioners read minutes from August 14, 2017 meeting. C.W. Seaman moved to approve the minutes as amended, Alfred Reif second. Vote: all motion carried.

Commissioners called Eric Stewart regarding emergency manager position to ask about state requirements for the position.

Commissioners approved transfer 17-64 for $21.64.

Alfred Reif moved to adjourn the meeting with no other business, Craig Pottberg second. Vote: all motion carried. Meeting ended at 11:52 a.m.

SHARE
Previous articleSmall Earthquake Rattles NCK
Chad Hallack
Now in his third year as News Director at KD-Country 94 and Z-96.3 The Lake, Chad is a jack of not all, but many trades. He spent previous years of his working life in hotel management, event planning, security, the aviation industry, staff writing for a newspaper, and as a small business owner. He began doing play-by-play of high school sports for KDNS and KZDY in 2009 and came to work full time for the stations in July of 2015. He is the father of an eight year old daughter who enjoys spending his free time with her, his very significant other and her children. His favorite activities include attending live music and sporting events as well as being a singer/songwriter. A natural conversationalist, he also enjoys a good discussion/debate on a myriad of topics from current events and politics to sports and philosophy. He resides in Beloit with his daughter and continues to write sports and meeting stories for the local newspaper.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR