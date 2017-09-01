As the calendar turns to the first Friday in September, Sunflower State Radio returns with a complete slate of high school football coverage from across the state.

Listen to, or stream, the following games. Kickoff times are 7:00 PM.

  • Marysville at Rossville – AM 1570 KNDY (Marysville) [ Stream ]
  • Norton at Goodland – FM 106.7 KQNK (Norton) [ Stream ]
  • Pike Valley at Lakeside – FM 94.1 KDNS (Glen Elder) [ Stream ]
  • Chase Co. at St. John’s/Tipton – FM 96.3 KZDY (Glen Elder) [ Stream ]
  • Concordia at Beloit – Trojan Channel [ Watch Live ]

Catch all the scores following the games on the KD Country 94 Scoreboard Show, starting at 10:05 PM on KD Country 94.

Derek Nester
