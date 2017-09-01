Norton Co Board of Commissioners

August 31, 2017

Commissioner Charles Posson called th meeting of the Norton Co Board of Commissioners to order at 9:00 AM on August 31, 2017 at the Commission Room. Attendance: Richard Thompson, Present: Charles Posson, Present: Thomas Brannan, Present.

August 21st Commission Minutes

A motion was made by Commissioner Thompson to approve the minutes from the August 21st, 2017 meeting. The motion was given a second from Commissioner Brannan. Motion passed 3-0.

August 2017 Vouchers and Payroll

The August 2017 vouchers and payroll were submitted to the commission and county counselor for review and approval. Upon review the vouchers and payroll were signed and approved as submitted.

USD #211 Bus Route

Jim Jackson, USO #211 Transportation Director, Phil Wilson, USO #211 Superintendent were in to visit with the commission about a couple roads that they would like to see improved. The roads in question were all roads that are used daily for school bus routes. Also present for the meeting was Jason Briener who lives on the route being considered. The road in question (J) was discussed and those present felt the road condition itself was in good enough condition if gravel could be applied. The main concern with the gravel application would be from WI 1 to Wl3. The commission will discuss the request with Floyd and report back to the District.

Jim Jackson also thanked the county for putting up school bus signs in areas that were considered to be high risk for visibility.

Road Department

Floyd Richard, Norton County Road Department was in to update the commission on county projects. Several roads were discussed and the applications being completed. Floyd reported the projects and schedules for the maintenance on roads yet this fall. Floyd stated that all the mower tractors are currently operating.

The commission spoke with Floyd about the request made by the USO #211 School District. The commission felt that it would be a good idea to proceed with the gravel request for Road J. The commission also felt that the other roads in question would benefit several as well as the school district.

Emergency Management

Kathleen Conrad, Norton County Emergency Management was in to discuss Homeland Security grants and equipment upgrades. The grant application will include a couple computer tablets and a generator for on site charging. The applications for the equipment was signed and approved by Chairman Posson.

Register of Deeds

Wanda Vincent, Norton County Register of Deeds was in to visit with the commission about quotes for replacement of a computer as well as a quote for a SQL server. Wanda stated that she would use her Register of Deeds Technology fund to pay for the equipment. The computer quote was from Mortensen Computer Service in the amount of$2,021.76 and the server quote was from CIC in the amount of

$2,190.00. A motion was made by Commissioner Brannan to approve the quotes presented by Mortensen Computer and CIC with a second from Commissioner Thompson. Motion passed 3-0.

Inter-Governmental Agreement

The commission reviewed an inter-governmental agreement between Decatur County and the City of Norcatur. The City of Norcatur is applying for a CDBG grant to upgrade/construct a new fire station. The City of Norcatur shall assume all grant responsibilities within the contract and agrees to retain financial management responsibilities. The inter-governmental agreement is required since Decatur and Norton County share fire district boundaries. Commissioner Chairman Posson signed the agreement as requested.

Fire Alarm Specialist

Rich Hodges, Fire Alarm Specialist of WaKeeney was in to update the commission on the upgrades and maintenance needed to the Courthouse alarm system. Rich worked on the system a couple weeks ago to identify the problems and to prepare a cost estimate for the commission to correct the panel or replace. Rich prepared three different estimates for consideration. The three quotes included the following; replace fire alarm panel only $3,820.00; replace fire alarm panel with single zone $5,489.00; and replace fire alarm system replacement $11,964.00. The commission had many questions concerning the fire and smoke alarm system for Rich and the need to make sure the Courthouse was adequately covered.

A motion was made by Commissioner Brannan to approve the option # 3 in the amount of $11,964.00

which will be a complete new system. The motion was given a second by Commissioner Thompson. Motion passed 3-0.

Adjournment

There being no further business before the Board the meeting was adjourned until 9/11/2017. The commission minutes are not considered official until signed and approved by the commission and will remain a working document until approved.