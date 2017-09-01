Small Earthquake Rattles NCK

By
Chad Hallack
-

A small earthquake shook North Central Kansas early Thursday afternoon. The quake struck at 12:21p.m. measured a magnitude 2.6 on the Richter Scale. The epicenter was near the Jamestown Wildlife, approximately 8 miles south of Courtland, at a depth of just over 2 miles according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

There were no reports of damage or injuries associated with the minor quake. It was the second earthquake in Kansas on Thursday, and the third this week.

Just before before 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, a quake measuring a magnitude 3.4 was centered approximately four miles southeast of Cheney, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The agency also reported a 2.9 quake at 10:01a.m. on Sunday in Sumner County.

 

Chad Hallack
Chad Hallack

