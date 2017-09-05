Ongoing Situation Reported At Norton Correctional Facility

UPDATE 3:33 AM

KS Dept. of Corrections: Situation at Norton Correctional Facility under control.

UPDATE 12:26 AM

UPDATE: 11:57 PM:

UPDATE: KS Dept. Corrections says NO injuries reported in uprising at #Norton Correctional Facility; situation “still underway.” #KAKENews — KAKE News (@KAKEnews) September 6, 2017

UPDATE: 11:42 PM:

The Norton County Sheriff’s Department sent the following alert out to the public.

This is the Norton County Sheriff’s Department on September 5th at 1130 pm. Due to the ongoing incident at the Norton Prison, we strongly urge you to pull the keys and lock your vehicles and to lock your house. We will notify you again when the situation has been resolved. Thank you.

ORIGINAL REPORT:

Reports of an ongoing situation at the Norton Correctional Facility requiring law enforcement assistance is being reported by several media outlets across the state tonight.

The Kansas Organization of State Employees tweeted at 11:04 p.m. Tuesday.

Huge riot broken out at Norton Correctional Facility. Buildings are burning and some inmates have gotten weapons. #ksleg @APjdhanna — KOSE Union (@KOSE_Union) September 6, 2017

Sunflower State Radio News has yet to confirm this information with the Norton County Sheriff’s Office or the Norton Police Department. Stay tuned to this website, and Classic Hits KQNK 106.7 in Norton, and KD Country 94 in Glen Elder for the latest in our morning newscasts.

