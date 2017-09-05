Norton City Council Agenda September 6 – 5:30 PM

By
KQNK AM & FM News Team
-

A G E N D A

September 6 — 5:30 p.m.

Please turn cell phone to silent/off prior to meeting. Please wait until the Mayor asks for a “Second”, before seconding a motion.

Roll Call

Approve August 16, 2017 City Council meeting minutes

Building/Demolition Permits:

Jeff Hart

– $ 600

– Construct deck at 307 W. Wilton

Henry Kitzke

– $10,000

– Replace foundation wall and repair front porch at 108 W. Waverly

Visitors:

City Supervisors/Employees:

= QUESTIONS FROM THE PUBLIC =

OLD BUSINESS:

3rd Reading – Ordinance #1705, establishing a multi-year capital improvement fund

3rd Reading – Ordinance #1706, establishing a municipal equipment reserve fund

NEW BUSINESS:

Mayor Miller

Karen Griffiths – Discuss Site Plan Ordinance proposed by the Planning Commission

Gerry Cullumber –

Chad Buckley – Update on Washington Street water main project

– Discuss crane assembly on E. Lincoln Street

– City Administrator’s report

Jerry Jones Finance Committee Meeting Report

Dennis Gilhousen – Parks Committee Meeting Report

Jeff Urban –

Chriss McDiffett – Public Works Committee Meeting Report

Gary Lacy – Utility Committee Meeting Report

Ron Briery – Public Safety Committee Meeting Report

Darla Ellis

ANY OTHER BUSINESS to come before the Council

COURT REPORT – 2nd Meeting of each month

PAY BILLS: — Appropriating Ordinance #17

UPCOMING MEETINGS / WORK SESSIONS:

September 1

Public Works Committee Meeting

4:00 p.m.

September 4

Labor Day Holiday

Office Closed

September 6

City Council Meeting

5:30 p.m.

COMMITTEE

Finance

Utility

Personnel

Public Safety

Parks

Public Works

Chairman:

Jerry Jones

Gary Lacy

Jeff Urban

Ron Briery

Dennis Gilhousen

Chriss McDiffett

Vice Chair:

Gary Lacy

Chriss McDiffett

Ron Briery

Jerry Jones

Jeff Urban

Dennis Gilhousen

Member

Chriss McDiffett

Dennis Gilhousen

Jerry Jones

Jeff Urban

Ron Briery

Gary Lacy

