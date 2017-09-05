Norton City Council Agenda September 6 – 5:30 PM

A G E N D A

September 6 — 5:30 p.m.

Roll Call

Approve August 16, 2017 City Council meeting minutes

Building/Demolition Permits:

Jeff Hart – $ 600 – Construct deck at 307 W. Wilton Henry Kitzke – $10,000 – Replace foundation wall and repair front porch at 108 W. Waverly

Visitors :

City Supervisors/Employees :

= QUESTIONS FROM THE PUBLIC =

OLD BUSINESS: —

3rd Reading – Ordinance #1705, establishing a multi-year capital improvement fund

3rd Reading – Ordinance #1706, establishing a municipal equipment reserve fund

NEW BUSINESS:

Mayor Miller –

Karen Griffiths – Discuss Site Plan Ordinance proposed by the Planning Commission

Gerry Cullumber –

Chad Buckley – Update on Washington Street water main project

– Discuss crane assembly on E. Lincoln Street

– City Administrator’s report

Jerry Jones – Finance Committee Meeting Report

Dennis Gilhousen – Parks Committee Meeting Report

Jeff Urban –

Chriss McDiffett – Public Works Committee Meeting Report

Gary Lacy – Utility Committee Meeting Report

Ron Briery – Public Safety Committee Meeting Report

Darla Ellis –

ANY OTHER BUSINESS to come before the Council

COURT REPORT – 2nd Meeting of each month

PAY BILLS: — Appropriating Ordinance #17

UPCOMING MEETINGS / WORK SESSIONS:

September 1 Public Works Committee Meeting 4:00 p.m. September 4 Labor Day Holiday Office Closed September 6 City Council Meeting 5:30 p.m.