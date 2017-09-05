Norton City Council Agenda September 6 – 5:30 PM

A G E N D A
September 6 — 5:30 p.m.
Roll Call
Approve August 16, 2017 City Council meeting minutes
Building/Demolition Permits:
Jeff Hart
– $ 600
– Construct deck at 307 W. Wilton
Henry Kitzke
– $10,000
– Replace foundation wall and repair front porch at 108 W. Waverly
Visitors:
City Supervisors/Employees:
= QUESTIONS FROM THE PUBLIC =
OLD BUSINESS: —
3rd Reading – Ordinance #1705, establishing a multi-year capital improvement fund
3rd Reading – Ordinance #1706, establishing a municipal equipment reserve fund
NEW BUSINESS:
Mayor Miller –
Karen Griffiths – Discuss Site Plan Ordinance proposed by the Planning Commission
Gerry Cullumber –
Chad Buckley – Update on Washington Street water main project
– Discuss crane assembly on E. Lincoln Street
– City Administrator’s report
Jerry Jones – Finance Committee Meeting Report
Dennis Gilhousen – Parks Committee Meeting Report
Jeff Urban –
Chriss McDiffett – Public Works Committee Meeting Report
Gary Lacy – Utility Committee Meeting Report
Ron Briery – Public Safety Committee Meeting Report
Darla Ellis –
ANY OTHER BUSINESS to come before the Council
COURT REPORT – 2nd Meeting of each month
PAY BILLS: — Appropriating Ordinance #17
UPCOMING MEETINGS / WORK SESSIONS:
September 1
Public Works Committee Meeting
4:00 p.m.
September 4
Labor Day Holiday
Office Closed
September 6
City Council Meeting
5:30 p.m.
COMMITTEE
Finance
Utility
Personnel
Public Safety
Parks
Public Works
Chairman:
Jerry Jones
Gary Lacy
Jeff Urban
Ron Briery
Dennis Gilhousen
Chriss McDiffett
Vice Chair:
Gary Lacy
Chriss McDiffett
Ron Briery
Jerry Jones
Jeff Urban
Dennis Gilhousen
Member
Chriss McDiffett
Dennis Gilhousen
Jerry Jones
Jeff Urban
Ron Briery
Gary Lacy