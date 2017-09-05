Osborne County Commissioners – August 28, 2017

Osborne County Commissioners Minutes for August 28, 2017

Present: Craig Pottberg, Alfred Reif, C.W. “Bill” Seaman, and Vienna Janis, County Clerk.

Alfred Reif called the meeting to order at 9:02 a.m.

Erik Stewart-North Central Regional Coordinator for Emergency Managers met with commissioners to discuss the Osborne County’s Emergency Manager open position. Discussion was held on sharing the position with another county.

Bill Kennedy-Fire Chief for ORFD #2, along with Ben Gruver and Bob Rose met with commissioners. Ben Gruver stated that they are in need of bigger pumper for structure fires. They currently have one but need one to pump 750 gallons per minute, for a better ISO rating, for insurance purposes. They have been looking on Purplewave and will try to purchase one, but wanted commissioners to be aware they will be making a purchase. Vienna Janis shared with them the amount they have in their equipment fund which is $19,188. Commissioners stated they have approval as long as they have the funding to purchase a new pumper.

Wayne Ducolcon met with commissioners to give a time line to finish the roof. A person will be coming to inspect the work and issue the warranty for the roof. The gutter will take two days to complete. Wayne asked commissioners if they wanted to repair their part of the sidewalks at the same time he repairs the damage his company did to the sidewalks. Commissioners stated that they would wait. Wayne asked about the change order for Blue Line and commissioners will discuss it. Craig Pottberg moved to approve the change order for BlueLine for $4,269.00. Motion died for lack of a second.

Johnnie Adam met with commissioners and asked for a copy of the change order from BlueLine. He stated there will be a punch list of items that will need to be addressed at the end of the project. Discussion was held in regards to change order from BlueLine.

Tom Bowler met with commissioners and they asked him to get a couple of estimates to repair the sprinkler system that was damaged by KAPE Roofing.

Commissioners recessed at 10:55 to go look at the attic and roof and reconvened at 11:00 a.m.

Commissioners read the minutes for August 21, 2017. Craig Pottberg moved to approve the minutes as presented, C.W. Seaman second. Vote: all motion carried.

Commissioners approved the following transfers: 17-65 for $870.50, 17-66 for $444.00, 17-67 for $1,036.00, 17-68 for $592.00, and 17-69 for $315.00.

Commissioners approve to advertise for part-time Emergency Manager Position in house.

Commissioners looked over the contract for Clint Offutt for GIS Maintenance Services and Mapping updates for $10,000.00. C.W. Seaman moved to approve the contract for Clint Offutt for GIS Maintenance and Map updates for $10,000.00 from August 1, 2017 to August 1, 2018, Craig Pottberg second. Vote: all motion carried.

Alfred Reif moved to adjourn the meeting with no other business, Craig Pottberg second. Vote: all motion carried. Meeting ended at 11:38 a.m.