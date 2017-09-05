Three NCK Teens Injured In I-70 Crash Near Russell

Three North Central Kansas teenagers were injured on Friday in a two-vehicle accident on Interstate-70 west of Russell.

A 2012 Toyota Prius driven by Nathan Robinson, 18 of Jamestown, was traveling eastbound on I-70 just west of the Russell exit when he lost control, traveled across the median and struck a westbound 2012 Toyota Rav4 SUV driven by 59-year-old Rebecca Bielawski of Denver, Colorado.

The Rav4 came to a rest in the passing lane of westbound I-70 and the Prius rolled into the north ditch just south of the Oil Patch Museum in Russell.

The accident occurred around 1:15 pm Friday.

Robinson was taken to Russell Regional Hospital and then transported to another medical facility Wichita where he continues to recover.

A passenger in Robinson’s vehicle, 18-year old Hayley Bennett of Concordia, was taken to Russell Regional Hospital and then flown to Wichita. Another passenger, 19-year-old Seth Hughes of Clay Center, was transported directly to Hays Medical Center.

All three were wearing their seat belts at the time of the accident.

Bielawski was transported to Russell Regional Hospital and then flown by EagleMed to a Wichita hospital. It’s unknown if Bielawski was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. An unnamed male passenger in the Bielawski’s vehicle was not seriously injured in the crash.