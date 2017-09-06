August Tax Collections Exceed Expectations By Nearly 2%

By
Chad Hallack
-

Kansas says it collected $8.2 million more in taxes than anticipated in August.

The state Department of Revenue reported Friday that Kansas took in more than $460 million in tax revenues when its official projection was $452 million. The surplus was 1.8 percent.

It’s similar to what happened in July. Since the state’s current budget year began July 1, its total tax collections of $914 million were about $16 million ahead of expectations. That’s also a 1.8 percent surplus over two months.

Tax collections are running more than 7 percent ahead of the previous fiscal year’s collections. Lawmakers enacted an income tax increase over Gov. Sam Brownback’s veto to help balance the budget.

Revenue Secretary Sam Williams said it’s too early to tell whether economic growth is boosting revenues.

 

 

Chad Hallack
Now in his third year as News Director at KD-Country 94 and Z-96.3 The Lake, Chad is a jack of not all, but many trades. He spent previous years of his working life in hotel management, event planning, security, the aviation industry, staff writing for a newspaper, and as a small business owner. He began doing play-by-play of high school sports for KDNS and KZDY in 2009 and came to work full time for the stations in July of 2015. He is the father of an eight year old daughter who enjoys spending his free time with her, his very significant other and her children. His favorite activities include attending live music and sporting events as well as being a singer/songwriter. A natural conversationalist, he also enjoys a good discussion/debate on a myriad of topics from current events and politics to sports and philosophy. He resides in Beloit with his daughter and continues to write sports and meeting stories for the local newspaper.

