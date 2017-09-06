Fire at Glen Elder Senior Center Impacts Multiple Communities

A small fire at the Glen Elder Senior Center on Monday morning caused significant smoke damage, but no structural damage was reported. The Senior Center in Glen Elder cooks meals for many senior centers in surrounding communities and will be closed at least for the duration of this week and possibly longer. Meals will not be available at senior centers this week in Glen Elder, Beloit, Cawker City and Tipton.

Sources say a small fan caught fire and filled the senior center with smoke. The extent of the smoke damage is still being determined. All food, including canned goods, must be disposed of according to regulations due to the fire.